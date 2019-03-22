A cause for paws

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

Interested in helping a local animal shelter and finding out what your antiques or heirlooms are worth at the same time?

What’s It Worth is an appraisal fundraiser for 5As animal shelter, 4530 N. Alby Road in Godfrey. People can bring their furniture (large or small), collectibles, antiques or heirlooms to be appraised. Helpers will unload larger items.

The event is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Godfrey Knights of Columbus, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Nationally recognized Link Auction Galleries, 5000 Washington Place in St. Louis, will provide verbal-only appraisals. Appraisal fees will be $10 per item or $25 for 3 items. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

5As is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter and has been helping animals for 63 years. Proceeds will go to 5As for the care of the animals.

“The animals are actually living there until they find a new home,” 5As Board President Carol Metzler said. “We house somewhere between 60 and 90 animals at any given time.”

Link Auction Galleries was founded in 2014 by a team of specialists who have more than 160 years of combined experience in the auction industry.

“They are very knowledgeable about what everything is possibly worth,” 5As Creative Director Greg Leavey said. “They know what to look for in an item, what to spot and how to give an approximate age and value.”

Free water, coffee, and soda will be offered.

Donations to 5As also will be accepted.

For more information, call (618) 466-3702 or visit the website.

