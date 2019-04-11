Granite City resident receives Phi Sigma Kappa’s Medallion of Merit

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City resident Brett Champion poses with his Phi Sigma Kappa Medallion of Merit he received in August.

For many years, Brett Champion has played a key role in Phi Sigma Kappa.

The Granite City resident helped the organization merge with Phi Sigma Epsilon during the 1980s, the largest fraternity merger in history. He also worked as Phi Sigma Kappa’s executive director and served on the Grand Council and as a foundation trustee.

The accomplishments helped the 63-year-old Champion earn a big honor last fall. He was awarded the Phi Sigma Kappa Medallion of Merit during the Shonk Leadership School Conference from Aug. 2-4 at the Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort in Atlanta.

The Medallion of Merit is the highest honor awarded annually by Phi Sigma Kappa. A nominee must be an alumnus who has distinguished himself through public service and given outstanding service to the fraternity.

“I was really honored,” Champion said. “The fraternity has been really good to me and good for me, and I was really happy to get the 2018 award.”

Champion remains active in Phi Sigma Kappa. He’s helping re-establish the fraternity’s Tau Tetarton Chapter at the University of Tennessee at Martin, where he attended for a year and became an initiated member. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1978.

“I did get asked if I would participate in a committee to celebrate our 150th anniversary, which will be in 2023,” Champion said. “So I’m going to help with that.”

Champion joined the Phi Sigma Kappa national headquarters staff in 1980. He became the fraternity’s executive director from 1983-1987.

“I had earned the right to work at the headquarters staff, then I was offered the position to be the executive director,” Champion said. “Then when I was executive director, we had good leadership with the volunteers and we also had a great staff. With the staff and the board of directors and the leadership of our national president at the time, it accomplished so much stuff. It really wasn’t just me.”

Talks of a merger between Phi Sigma Kappa and Phi Sigma Epsilon began in 1984. Champion said he was contacted by Phi Sigma Epsilon to discuss the merger.

“You have to be careful and you have to do it the right way,” he said. “So I went to the National Fraternity Conference, which represented all fraternities, and made them aware of it. Then we proceeded with our national president contacting their national president, and they were beginning to talk. It took a while.”

The two fraternities officially merged Aug. 14, 1985, at the 50th General Convention in Washington, D.C.

“It affected about 125 campuses,” Champion said. “The one thing I did mention when I was making my remarks (in my Medallion of Merit acceptance speech) was we had two foundations at the time and I was really proud of that and I brought it up because they didn’t mention it. We also merged these two foundations.”

Champion graduated from Granite City High School in 1973. After a year at UTM, he transferred to SIUC to play baseball before deciding to concentrate on fraternities.

Champion facts

Son of Babe Champion, a member of the 1948 Granite City High state championship baseball team and a longtime coach and official

Played baseball and basketball at GCHS; shared captain duties with Tom Vrenick on the boys basketball team in his senior year

