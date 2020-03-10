A chance of a ghost: "Ghost Hunters" team returns to Alton on March 28

When community leaders say they want to see the number of guests to the area grow, that invitation is open to visitors of a spectral form, as well ... along with the investigators who hope to immortalize them on video or audio.

“The goal here is to bring tourism and the paranormal field to Alton,” paranormal documentary series “Ghost Hunters” team member Brian Murray says. “We want this to be a yearly event. Instead of these events being held in the bigger cities like St. Louis, let’s bring them to Alton.”

The “Ghost Hunters” team will be in Alton for a special meet and greet and investigation March 28 at the historic Mineral Springs Mall, hoping to capture some hard evidence of ghostly guests who never bothered to check out.

Murray, 43, along with longtime friend Richel Stratton, 31, joined the cast of the internationally known television series last year. Both are from Godfrey.

Murray, a former U.S. Marine, was known locally as a founding member of Riverbend Paranormal.

“I had an experience when I was 16,” he says. “I witnessed a full-bodied apparition right alongside the co-founder of Riverbend Paranormal, Matt Pace. We both had the experience and have searched for the answers to that very day ever since.

“Richel and I met through her sister, Jenn Maloney. Jenn was already a member of Riverbend Paranormal and brought Richel to an investigation. Richel joined the team shortly after that.”

For years, the group investigated local “haunts,” including the famed McPike Mansion and the old Milton School, while faithfully watching the growing number of paranormal reality shows and hoping one day to be a part of something on a national level.

And then ... one day, the “west ghost” came calling.

“I received a phone call, asking if I’d be interested in doing an interview for a possible paranormal show,” Murray says. “I accepted. When the interview started, I was asked if they could talk to anyone else in Riverbend Paranormal and I agreed. They ended up calling Richel the next day.

“We did an audition process and were fortunate enough to make the show.”

Dean Thompson, co-founder of Paranormal Researchers of Southern Illinos (PRoSI) and current team member of Riverbend Paranormal, says he has known Murray since the formation of Murray’s paranormal team.

“The big thing with Brian is that he is fearless,” Thompson says. “He has no problem with going into the places where no one else wants to go.”

“Ghost Hunters” began its original run on the SyFy Channel in 2004, running 11 seasons (the longest-running reality series on the channel) and featuring The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) founders Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. The two men took their paranormal investigation team to purportedly haunted locations all over the world, including Ireland and Britain, setting up a variety of devices and paranormal equipment and utilizing forensic experts while searching hallways, bedrooms, caves and castles for ghostly apparitions and demonic activity.

The show was a forerunner of the paranormal reality format, resulting in spinoffs and high-profile guest spots.

The series was revived last August on A&E, seeing Wilson return with a new team of investigators.

Murray says he was surprised at the preparation and elbow grease that goes into a single episode.

“The amount of work that goes into filming a show (is enormous),” Murray says. “Long days, extensive research, and lots of travel, but it’s made me a better investigator, thus putting me into a spot to help people with paranormal issues.”

That help extends to his own children, who have been occasional tagalongs with Dad on investigations since the ages of 5 and 8.

“I’ve brought my kids on a few investigations to show them that not everything is the boogieman; to try to educate them about the paranormal field,” he says.

The Mineral Springs Hotel, built in 1914, operated as a high-end resort, boasting the area’s largest swimming pool and offering travelers a luxurious stay. At its peak, the destination courted thousands of visitors each year, but a gradual decline resulted in the closing of the hotel in 1971, followed by a reopening in 1978 as an antique mall.

Stories of ghostly apparitions, mysterious scents and disembodied voices have persisted throughout the decades, cementing the building as one of the most haunted locations in the Riverbend. Many paranormal teams have investigated and researched the old hotel throughout the years, often finding what they deem to be strong evidence of the supernatural.

“This building is full of local history, and that includes spiritual energy,” Donna Nunnally, co-owner of three of the mall’s current shops including It’s Raining Zen, says. “There is a lot of activity on the main level, and I have experienced more reclusive energies downstairs, especially in the pool area.”

For Murray, he says his first brush with the other side as a teenager continues to be the one encounter that left the most lasting impression, in spite of all he has seen and experienced in the years since.

And when it comes to the skeptics who think all of the work that goes into an episode of “Ghost Hunters” includes the “creation” of unexplained phenomena, he says he welcomes people to examine and try to debunk his own experiences.

“This field should be based on facts,” he says. “We rely on the evidence to tell us the story. I will never try to change anyone’s mind without facts.

“As far as the shows being fake, I 100 percent would not be a part of something ‘fake.’ This is my passion. It’s 110 percent real.”

The special event at Mineral Springs Mall will begin at 10 a.m. with a meet and greet and Q&A panel with cast members of “Ghost Hunters,” including Murray and Stratton, along with Brandon Alvis, Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, and Mustafa Gatollari. An investigation of the building will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for each ($75 for meet and greet, $125 for investigation, and $150 for VIP packages) are still available and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/gh-tour-mineral-springs-tickets-90743386913.

The new season of “Ghost Hunters,” which includes Murray and Stratton, premieres April 8 on A&E.

