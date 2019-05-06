A change of address: Granite City High School switches to 3148 Fehling Road

× Expand Granite City High School

Granite City High School has a new address.

The school’s mailing address has been officially changed from 3101 Madison Ave. to 3148 Fehling Road.

The school was remodeled more than 20 years ago and when the remodeling took place, the back of the building became the front of the building.

“With the change of address, there will be no more confusion when people use GPS to find GCHS,” Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “When you use the old address, it will take you to the back of the building and you would then need to walk around the building to get to your sporting event, etc.”

The city voted in 1995 to raise a special tax to fund the renovation of the high school. As part of the project, a new wing — which is the front of the building — was added to the school to accommodate the growing number of students. The renovation was completed in 1998.

