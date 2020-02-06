A community united: Granite City CEO hosts A Taste of 62040

photo by Theo Tate
Ben Klee of Jerry’s Cafeteria serves a dish.
Andrew Schmidt received devastating news in September.
The Granite City senior was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.
“It almost killed me and everything, but I’m doing fine now,” Schmidt said.
Still, it didn’t stop him from joining the Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group. He’s part of a program that prepares seniors to become responsible individuals in the business world.
“It’s a lot, but I really based everything on faith and just having God help me through it,” Schmidt said.
For the last four months, Schmidt and his CEO classmates have been busy doing projects, including hosting a showcase called A Taste of 62040 on Jan. 22 at the GCHS cafeteria. More than 20 businesses from the Granite City area attended the event.
“They worked so hard for this event, and it’s truly their event,” facilitator Karen Greenwald said.
Greenwald said she was thrilled to see her group getting a chance to connect with businesses.
“This is so much fun,” the facilitator said. “It’s so great to get the community together and to learn about our wonderful city and learn about the businesses and the restaurants. It’s great to see so many people enjoying themselves and loving what we are offering here in Granite City.”
Merz, Andrea Gibson, Kirstyn Martin, Cristian Romero, Andrew Schmidt, Michael Stockton, Tyler Strack and Ellie Wiehardt make up this year’s CEO group. Since its first year in 2014, 63 students have participated.
“It’s a lot of fun because I used to be a very shy kid, but now the CEO has changed my life and helped me get out of my bubble when it comes to networking,” Romero said.
Greenwald is in her final year as facilitator; she plans to retire after the school year. She has been a business teacher at GCHS for 19 years.
“She helped with everything,” Wiehardt said. “She did a lot of it.”
The CEO students meet off campus every day, either on a business visit or at a host business. During the year, the students decide, organize and plan a group business.
After Schmidt was diagnosed with diabetes in September, he didn’t waste time figuring out what business he was planning on doing.
“I’m actually working on a subscription box to help younger and older Type 1 diabetics with blood sugar and treats to help raise blood sugar if it’s low,” the senior said. “For younger diabetics, I’m working on a design for insulin pens, so they’ll be more uplifting for the younger age when they’re diabetic and it won’t be too harsh and overwhelming for them.”
Romero said he’s working on a shoe-designing business.
“I did my business even for kids who can’t afford nice expensive shoes,” he said. “They can at least pay me to help make the shoe better and stick out, so they can describe themselves and show off who they are as a person.”
Also, Gibson started a business called Gibb-ies, which sells hair scrunchies. She sold about 200 scrunchies at A Taste of 62040.
The students will host a trade show April 22 at the GCHS gymnasium to showcase their businesses.
“I’m excited,” Romero said. “I’m counting down the days.”
photo by Theo Tate
Granite City CEO student Andrea Gibson talks with people from American Legion Post 307 on Jan. 22 at the CEO’s A Taste of 62040 event.
Past Granite City CEO groups
Class of 2015
Jamie Briagas
Ciara Ciccone
Briana Davis
Austin Hoskins
Madison Jansen
Alexis Khammanyvong
Jeremiah Leibold
Jamesha McClain
Hope Morlen
Miranda Pryor
Matthew Sharp
William Trindle
Class of 2016
Lucas Batson
Phebe Bolt
Kelsey Clark
Chelsea Gould
Rashaun Hall
Th’Adrian Hanna
Clayton Jakul
Gregory Nienhaus
Cyle Pyles
Alexis Reese
Jacob Shemwell
Jared Wylde
Class of 2017
Riley Brown
Fatima Bucio
Torrey Deal
Kaitlyn Foltz
Desteny James
Austin Padgett
Christopher Reeves
Dominique Rose
Joshua Royce
Latrell Smith
Jordan Stermer
Kyle Thompson
Class of 2018
Morgan Ambruso
Brian Bauman
Mariah Burke
Gabrielle Byrd
Adam Marmion
Ashlynn Merz
Aulbrey Munro
Autumn Reynolds
Jacob Roderick
Scott Schank
Jared Skaggs
Morgan Tucker
Eugene Williba
Class of 2019
Ryan Boschert
Jade Heuer
Toby Jones
Brooke Meyer
Logan Smith
Joseph Thomas
photo by Theo Tate
Granite City CEO facilitator Karen Greenwald talks with a patron.