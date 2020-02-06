A community united: Granite City CEO hosts A Taste of 62040

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Ben Klee of Jerry’s Cafeteria serves a dish.

Andrew Schmidt received devastating news in September.

The Granite City senior was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.

“It almost killed me and everything, but I’m doing fine now,” Schmidt said.

Still, it didn’t stop him from joining the Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group. He’s part of a program that prepares seniors to become responsible individuals in the business world.

“It’s a lot, but I really based everything on faith and just having God help me through it,” Schmidt said.

For the last four months, Schmidt and his CEO classmates have been busy doing projects, including hosting a showcase called A Taste of 62040 on Jan. 22 at the GCHS cafeteria. More than 20 businesses from the Granite City area attended the event.

“They worked so hard for this event, and it’s truly their event,” facilitator Karen Greenwald said.

Greenwald said she was thrilled to see her group getting a chance to connect with businesses.

“This is so much fun,” the facilitator said. “It’s so great to get the community together and to learn about our wonderful city and learn about the businesses and the restaurants. It’s great to see so many people enjoying themselves and loving what we are offering here in Granite City.”

Merz, Andrea Gibson, Kirstyn Martin, Cristian Romero, Andrew Schmidt, Michael Stockton, Tyler Strack and Ellie Wiehardt make up this year’s CEO group. Since its first year in 2014, 63 students have participated.

“It’s a lot of fun because I used to be a very shy kid, but now the CEO has changed my life and helped me get out of my bubble when it comes to networking,” Romero said.

Greenwald is in her final year as facilitator; she plans to retire after the school year. She has been a business teacher at GCHS for 19 years.

“She helped with everything,” Wiehardt said. “She did a lot of it.”

The CEO students meet off campus every day, either on a business visit or at a host business. During the year, the students decide, organize and plan a group business.

After Schmidt was diagnosed with diabetes in September, he didn’t waste time figuring out what business he was planning on doing.

“I’m actually working on a subscription box to help younger and older Type 1 diabetics with blood sugar and treats to help raise blood sugar if it’s low,” the senior said. “For younger diabetics, I’m working on a design for insulin pens, so they’ll be more uplifting for the younger age when they’re diabetic and it won’t be too harsh and overwhelming for them.”

Romero said he’s working on a shoe-designing business.

“I did my business even for kids who can’t afford nice expensive shoes,” he said. “They can at least pay me to help make the shoe better and stick out, so they can describe themselves and show off who they are as a person.”

Also, Gibson started a business called Gibb-ies, which sells hair scrunchies. She sold about 200 scrunchies at A Taste of 62040.

The students will host a trade show April 22 at the GCHS gymnasium to showcase their businesses.

“I’m excited,” Romero said. “I’m counting down the days.”

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City CEO student Andrea Gibson talks with people from American Legion Post 307 on Jan. 22 at the CEO’s A Taste of 62040 event.

Past Granite City CEO groups

Class of 2015

Jamie Briagas

Ciara Ciccone

Briana Davis

Austin Hoskins

Madison Jansen

Alexis Khammanyvong

Jeremiah Leibold

Jamesha McClain

Hope Morlen

Miranda Pryor

Matthew Sharp

William Trindle

Class of 2016

Lucas Batson

Phebe Bolt

Kelsey Clark

Chelsea Gould

Rashaun Hall

Th’Adrian Hanna

Clayton Jakul

Gregory Nienhaus

Cyle Pyles

Alexis Reese

Jacob Shemwell

Jared Wylde

Class of 2017

Riley Brown

Fatima Bucio

Torrey Deal

Kaitlyn Foltz

Desteny James

Austin Padgett

Christopher Reeves

Dominique Rose

Joshua Royce

Latrell Smith

Jordan Stermer

Kyle Thompson

Class of 2018

Morgan Ambruso

Brian Bauman

Mariah Burke

Gabrielle Byrd

Adam Marmion

Ashlynn Merz

Aulbrey Munro

Autumn Reynolds

Jacob Roderick

Scott Schank

Jared Skaggs

Morgan Tucker

Eugene Williba

Class of 2019

Ryan Boschert

Jade Heuer

Toby Jones

Brooke Meyer

Logan Smith

Joseph Thomas

