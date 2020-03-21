A cranium cap call out

× Expand Lillian Bates of By Design and Alton-based attorney John Simmons practice a "safety hug" as they discuss plans to help provide surgical caps for one of the local hospitals in the wake of an expected surge in patients.

For those handy with a sewing machine, hats off to you.

With growing fears that hospitals are inadequately stocked with supplies to keep both patients and physicians safe during an expected rise in hospitalized coronavirus cases, the first local call out for help has been sounded.

"I saw on television that surgical masks were being made, and it got me wondering if there was going to be a need locally," Alton-based attorney John Simmons said. "I contacted (OSF St. Anthony's Health Center President and CEO) Ajay Pathak, and he said they were good with masks but really needed surgical caps."

Simmons then called By Design owner Lillian Bates to see if she would be able to help coordinate the effort.

"I thought, well she could make a pattern, so let's get OSF all the hats they can use, and then some," Simmons said.

Bates was on board immediately, as Illinois' recent stay-at-home order, taking effect on Saturday, has cut into her business.

"I have to work, so we can have people bring in donations and do what they can to help and do it safely," she said.

Simmons met with Pathak and acquired a cap to deliver to Bates in order to create a pattern.

So how can the community help?

Bates said volunteers who can sew are needed to create the caps.

"If you have a group that wants to make them, I can get a pattern made up and available," she said. "We are looking for people who already know how to sew; we don't really have time to be teaching since this is an urgent situation."

Bates says in addition to volunteers, she is also looking for donations of material.

"All-cotton material is what we are needing," she said. "Colors and patterns do not matter as long as they are cotton; we will take them all.

"We can also definitely use one-quarter-inch wide elastic."

Senior Services Plus Executive Director Jonathan Becker also is putting the word out to local seamstresses to try and rally the troops.

To make the effort run as smoothly as possible, By Design at 136 Front Street in Alton will be the collection headquarters. Bates will then get the caps to OSF St. Anthony's Health Center for distribution.

To find out how to get involved, volunteers and those wanting to make donations can call By Design Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at (618) 433-1400.