A dancing misstep

GRANITE CITY | A recent promotional photo shoot involving the Granite City High School dance team and the Granite City Police Department has sparked controversy.

Several members from the dance team and the coach had their pictures taken in front of a police cruiser and the photos were later posted in social media.

Granite City school officials found the shoot inappropriate, setting up a special board meeting to discuss possible discipline for the coach and the students. But the meeting scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Granite City Board of Education office at 3200 Maryville Road was canceled.

“The board and administration have revisited the need for a special board meeting and determined there was no longer a need to go on with the meeting,” Superintendent Jim Greenwald said in a statement. “As this is a personal matter, the board of education and administration have no further comment.”

There were two pictures in the shoot. One photo had two dancers leaning on the police van with the coach standing on the top of it. Another one had four dancers leaning on the vehicle.

Greenwald said the shoot was meant to involve student-athletes with the police department in a positive manner.

“The police department was involved in a lip-sync challenge with other local police departments,” he said. “Granite City was challenging Alton. There ended up being pictures of many of the sports teams. I think the photo shoot, if I’m not mistaken, was done at the Granite City Cinema. It was part of a scheduled, planned and collaborative activity with the police department.”

The superintendent said the students and coach didn’t make good choices after the photos were posted on social media.

“I’m surprised that this has taken on the magnitude that it has,” he said. “Is it an issue that needed to be dealt with? Yes. But I just really do think that it has gotten out of line.”

The Granite City dance team has been successful in state competition the last several years. A year ago, the team had one of its members, Destiny Anderson, qualify for the Miss IDTA (Illinois Drill Team Association) state solo dance competition after she finished 10th in sectional competition in Edwardsville. The program won a state title in the Pom division in 2014, had fourth-place finishes in Jazz and Pom in 2011 and came in fifth in the Hip Hop and Pom/Dance in 2012.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter