A December remembrance: honoring the fallen

By Eugene Jones Baldwin

Wreaths Across America at the Alton National Cemetery, part of the placing of Christmas wreaths on the graves of the nation’s military veterans, begins as all good stories do, with a journey: Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, to Alton.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, a truck arrived in Alton led by motorcyclists from the Patriot Guard of Glen Carbon. Volunteers unloaded more than 560 wreaths and stored them in the City Cemetery Mausoleum.

“It takes hundreds of people to get this done,” said Margaret Hopkins, leader of the project. “I had the privilege for several years watching my father, George Reuter, a Navy veteran who served on the USS Onslow in World War II. He would drive from Kansas City to Alton just to lay wreaths here.”

Wreaths Across America’s company founder and Christmas tree grower Morrill Worcester recalled, as a child, seeing wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. About 25 years later, from his home on the Maine coast, Worcester began shipping wreaths to cemeteries across the country, the product of which first arrived in Alton in 2007.

Early Saturday, Dec. 14, Boy Scouts from Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Cub Scouts from Holy Family and St. Ambrose schools, and American Heritage Girls unloaded the wreaths for transporting down the hill to the ceremony.

At 11 a.m., 200 people gathered at the Alton National Cemetery. It was cold and windy, with some rain and snow thrown in, but the emotions of the crowd were warm.

“We support our veterans,” said fourth-grade teacher Stephanie Hawkins, surrounded by students representing Evangelical School in Godfrey. “We love our veterans, and any opportunity that we have to honor them is a privilege.”

“My dad, John Rain Sr., World War II veteran, was a prisoner of war,” John Rain Jr. said. “Dad was captured at the Battle of the Bulge, and it was just about this time of year that he was going from one prison camp to another in Germany. They were freezing, 21- and 22-year-old men, because it was one of the coldest winters in Europe in over 50 years. German soldiers that were in charge of them, they were just as young as them, and just as cold. Dad tells a story about Christmas, freezing and starving, and the German soldiers start singing ‘Stille Nacht.’ And the American soldiers joined in and sang ‘Silent Night’ along with them. The people in the village gave each man a little slice of apple and a square of chocolate. And that was their dinner, for the American soldiers as well as the German soldiers.”

Margaret Hopkins gave opening remarks followed by honor guards and schoolchildren joining veterans at each row of graves. On a signal, and in silence, one veteran and one child placed a wreath at each grave along a row. The veteran would salute, and the child would return the gesture. This was an educational component of the ceremony, the child carrying on the tradition to the next generation.

In one of those rows, Korean War Marine Corps veteran Jack Bailey and his great-grandson Wyatt Block, a fifth-grader from East Elementary School, solemnly laid the wreaths. Jack had told Wyatt it was likely his last wreath-laying.

“I am here to support my great-grandfather Jack,” Wyatt said proudly, and Jack beamed.

Once the wreaths were laid, there was a 21-gun-salute followed by two trumpeters playing taps, the melody and the echo. As if on cue, a murmuration of starlings looped over the treetops. The autumn-lit landscape, the reverent veterans, their loved ones and the birds might have been a painting by J.M.W. Turner.

After the ceremony, a small crowd gathered at a monument just below Elijah P. Lovejoy’s grave to honor Arnold and George Cisco, Alton’s African American Tuskegee Airmen brothers from World War II. Veteran Charlie Baird laid two wreaths against the headstones, commenting that the “Cisco kids” fought for their country — and against their country because of racial discrimination.

Baird’s West Elementary School partner at the Alton National Cemetery ceremony, fourth-grader Augie Landuyt, spoke about his interest in the Tuskegee Airman. It so happened that a Tuskegee Airmen historian was also standing there. He introduced himself, shook hands with Augie and they made plans to work together.

