GCHS’ special education department hosts Thanksgiving dinner

× Expand Granite City High’s special education department class gets ready for its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26.

Every year, teachers and students in Granite City High School’s special education department look forward to their Thanksgiving dinner.

“We’ve done this for years and years,” teacher Charles Jakul said.

The department held its dinner at GCHS on Nov. 26, a day before students started their three-day Thanksgiving break. Twenty students and two teachers, Jakul and Missy Monroe, attended the event.

“We just have a really huge dinner that day,” said Jakul, who has been teaching in the district for about 25 years. “We love it. We couldn’t wait for it every year. It started years ago with other life skills teachers.”

Ravanelli’s Restaurant in Collinsville provided the turkeys. Other dinner items included mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, ham and rolls.

“They baked our turkeys for us so we didn’t have to worry about baking them, freeing us to do other things at the dinner, which was very great,” Jakul said.

The department also held a Christmas party on Dec. 13. Students baked cookies and participated in activities.

Jakul said students did an outstanding job of preparing this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s been a fun activity for the children,” the teacher said. “They get to practice their cooking skills and baking skills. One day, we took them all upstairs to our main kitchen at the high school and we all baked pumpkin pies.”

Students in the special education department are age 14-21.

“We have 20 high school students between two teachers, myself and Mrs. Monroe,” Jakul said. “We teach academic subjects and life skills, plus job skills for the children. We’re teaching children and try to get them ready for life after high school because we try to make them as independent as possible. They may not have someone with them forever. So we teach them how to do housework, we teach them how to cook and how to shop. We teach them money skills.”

Jakul said the students enjoy shopping.

“They have a shopping list they’re responsible for,” he said. “They cook at least once a week, so they go the grocery store and pick up the items they need.”

