A fundamental formula

Wendle

Ken Wendle, an instructor, consultant and speaker from Godfrey, has written a new book, “The V*A*L*U*E Formula,” that focuses on how to discover and maximize one’s value.

“I have been with the service and support industry for over 20 years and helped establish an organization called IT Service Management Forum,” Wendle said. “I am also involved with a group called HDI, and they do support mostly from the technical side. I have been working with several companies over the years where I consult or help them better define what they are trying to accomplish as an organization and then help them try to figure out how to align that, then use process improvement or cultural change to help them accomplish what they are trying to accomplish. Ultimately, I try to teach companies and businesses how to effectively execute their plans.”

Wendle has been bouncing around the idea of writing a book for the past two years but was triggered to officially pursue it when a friend told him to take the word “value” and break it into five component parts.

“Value is basically an acronym that stands for vision, alignment, leverage, uniqueness and execution,” he said. “You define your visual vision, then create a sense of direction, and then you align that, and then you look for what you can leverage in terms of people, organizations, technology or tools. You then determine what your uniqueness is to your own personal talents, capabilities and skills. Then you ultimately execute it. If you cannot properly execute it, then it was all kind of wasted effort. The book teaches people a process, or a concept of how to properly execute their plans.”

“The V*A*L*U*E Formula” is Wendle’s second published book. A few years ago, he wrote a children’s Christmas book, “The Rollicking Rock n’ Roll Reindeer Romp!”

“This is my first what you might say serious book,” he said. “I don’t portray my book as being serious. I just wanted to make sure it was easy to read.”

Wendle said he hopes readers will understand the gist of the book: that people do not have to define themselves as a success just because they make a lot of money or work in a certain position.

Final drafts of the book are wrapping up and people can expect physical copies to be available in late May or early June. Wendle plans to do a book launch.

“I have been talking to a couple of different charitable organizations and when I do the book launch with them, proceeds will go to that particular charity,” he said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter