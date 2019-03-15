A giant gesture: Robert Wadlow statue finds new home at Mineral Springs Mall

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard It's Raining Zen owner Dave Nunnally (left) and Crown Vision CEO Matt Matthews are feeling pretty low standing next to a life-sized statue of Robert Wadlow. Crown Vision offered to temporarily donate the felt and clay creation to Mineral Springs Mall for display.

Mineral Springs Mall has seen its share of oddities on display over the years — everything from medieval torture racks to a colorful umbrella display plastering the front entrance ceiling.

Now, it can add the world’s tallest man to its “museum of the marvelous and mystifying.”

On March 14, an 8-foot, 11-inch, life-size statue of Robert Wadlow made the journey from storage at Crown Vision Center’s optical lab in Wood River to its new home near the front entrance of Mineral Springs Mall, between It’s Raining Zen and Indigo Moon.

Crown Vision CEO Matt Matthews offered the shop owners the chance to display the find inside the iconic building at 301 E. Broadway in Alton.

“Kitty (Edelen) reached out to me early in the week to see if we would be interested in housing Robert,” It’s Raining Zen owner Dave Nunnally said. “It was on display down the street at Crown Optical, but when the building was remodeled, the statue would no longer fit, so it has been in storage for years.”

The sculpture, made of polystyrene foam with a felt exterior and hands and head of clay, was originally created by William Shearburn, an artist in residence at Washington University in St. Louis. The statue was part of a traveling exhibit in Scottsdale, Ariz. and was purchased by Crown Vision Center Chairman Adam Aronson and returned to Alton in 1996.

For more than 15 years, the statue was on display in the lobby of the original Crown Vision Center location before going into storage in 2011.

"With the loan of the statue to Mineral Springs Mall, it is back on public display, which is great," Matthews said. "We are happy to have the opportunity for people to be able to see it again."

“Robert Wadlow is such an iconic part of our history here, so he needed to be in Alton,” Nunnally added.

Guests are encouraged to come and have their photos taken with the newest addition to the mall, which will remain indefinitely.

Wadlow, who was born in Alton in 1918 and passed away at the age of 22, had an overactive pituitary gland that caused his record height. His affable demeanor earned him the nickname “Alton’s Gentle Giant.”

