A happy reunion: Granite City resident gets her dog back after vehicle theft

photo by Theo Tate Granite City resident Ellen Krismanich's dog, Roxy, returned Dec. 6 after disappearing in a stolen minivan the day before.

Ellen Krismanich had reason to be excited on Dec. 6.

The Granite City resident got her dog Roxy back. The Australian shepherd disappeared for a day following a car theft on Lincoln Avenue.

“She’s the smartest dog in the world,” Krismanich said. “She doesn’t mess things up, she doesn’t destroy things and has never done anything wrong. She loves children a lot. Her biggest weapon is barking. There’s not a mean bone in her body.”

Now, Krismanich is setting her sights on spending the rest of the holidays with Roxy.

“She’s family,” she said. “I have a handful of particular illnesses and she always seems to know that I’m sick before I do. She would love on me and comfort on me. When we lost my mom a few years ago this Christmas, she has been a comfort to my dad. She pretty much got him through the loss of her. She’s a sweetheart.”

Krismanich’s father, William, was warming up his minivan in front of his Granite City house on the morning on Dec. 5 when Roxy decided to get in the vehicle. Moments later, the van and Roxy were gone.

“He takes the grandkids to school every morning,” said Krismanich, a lifelong Granite City resident. “He came up to the door to tell the kids, ‘Let’s go.’ He saw the car being driven away with the dog in it.”

Afterward, Krismanich was determined to get the dog back.

“I didn’t sleep or eat the two days she was gone,” the owner said. “I would not rest until I had her home. I couldn’t care less about the van. That’s a replaceable item. Someone who becomes family, whether it’s an animal or a human, that’s not replaceable.”

On Dec. 6, Krismanich got a call from a woman saying she found Roxy at the 22nd Street overpass.

“They called my daughter’s number because that was the number on the tag,” Krismanich said. “It had to be her. But at the same time, I didn’t want to get my hopes up until I saw her with my own eyes. When I see her, she’s like a child to me.”

She said after Roxy returned, it took her and the dog several days to get back to normal.

“She was kind of sad and was down in the dumps,” Krismanich said. “But she perked up out of it and she’s back to her old spoiled rotten lovable self.”

Krismanich, who runs a jewelry and bath and body business, said the van was found Dec. 11.

“Apparently whoever had it spray-painted it black,” she said. “We don’t know its condition or anything. The cops are still going over everything.”

Krismanich got Roxy during a trip to Brussels, Ill., on Aug. 1, 2013. She wanted to get a dog for her daughter, Mary.

“We all fell in love right from the get-go,” Krismanich said. “She’s spoiled rotten and well-cared for. Every year, we get her checked and she’s in perfect health. She’s a great dog.”

