A heart for farming: Theodora Farm joins revitalization plan

× Expand The crew of farmers, farm managers, and assistants includes Adelynn Bentley, Jeff Adams, Kris Larson, Phill Beile and Rachel Deffenbaugh.

Kris Larson checks cabbage plants growing in the greenhouse at Theodora Farm in Godfrey. The new farm is scheduled to open this spring.

A new farm is scheduled to open this spring, inspired by the need for local, farm-fresh, nutrient-rich, organic foods. Financially supported by John and Jayne Simmons, the farm is part of their AltonWorks revitalization investment plan.

“We share the broader mission of AltonWorks to make this area the happiest and healthiest community on the Mississippi River through food and agriculture,” Kris Larson said.

The Simmons hired Larson as the manager of Theodora Farm. The for-profit farm will use practices that build soil, develop relationships, and ensure the community’s security and sustainability.

“The farm has to be sustainable and profitable so that farmers can build careers here and farms like this can be self-sustaining,” Larson said. “Part of the motivation for acquiring the land was to ensure we have local food security, not just for us, but for our grandchildren.”

The farm, 4835 N. Alby St., is named for the Simmons’ granddaughter, but longtime residents may remember it as the Wickenhauser Farm. The 30-acre property includes an additional acre with a farmhouse. Only five acres will be farmed for now.

“With the advent of this pandemic, we’re ready to expand if needed,” Larson said.

“There was a lot of excitement and enthusiasm from Godfrey (leaders),” he said. “They were happy to give us a special-use permit.”

× Expand Farmers in the field at Theodora Farm in Godfrey tend to kohlrabi plants that are just beginning to grow.

Larson and his crew will grow the usual items that thrive in the area — tomatoes, root vegetables, lettuce and greens, winter squash, and a variety of cut flowers and herbs. He said there’s been a lot of interest in collard and mustard greens, so these will be included. The season will end around Thanksgiving with the possibility of winter shares in the future.

The produce will be available through the on-site farm stand, the online farm store and — depending on the pandemic situation — at the Alton and University City, Mo., farmers markets and local restaurants. Items bought online can be home-delivered or picked up at the farm or farmers market. Paying ahead at the beginning of the season gives the customer a 10 percent discount and a farm debit card.

Larson said he has an outstanding crew at the farm. Adelynn Bentley, Jeff Adams, Phill Beile, and Rachel Deffenbaugh are farmers and assistants, most of whom have experience working on other farms. His wife, Stacey, will manage the farm’s digital and physical retail operations.

Previously, Larson was the farmer at La Vista CSA Farm on the Oblates’ property in Godfrey. After several years there, he and Stacey started their own farm, Riverbend Roots. When their land lease was not renewed, the couple moved on to other positions. Stacey was operations manager at Jacoby Arts Center; Larson was on the board and returned to school for his master of business administration degree.

Larson paid homage to La Vista CSA Farm.

“Its legacy is strong,” he said. “La Vista was the foundation for all the farms locally. Amy Cloud, who has Three Rivers Farm in Elsah, us with our Riverbend Roots and Eric and Crystal Stevens, all started at La Vista.”

Larson said he’s excited to get back to working the land.

“You have to have an affinity for farming,” he said. “I keep staying in it because people love and want good local food. If there was no longing for it, I wouldn’t be here. I’m humble and appreciative for the opportunity and look forward to growing in the community with everyone.”

Pandemic delays opening

Theodora Farm does not have a firm opening date yet because of possible changes from the pandemic. Farm manager Kris Larson will announce its opening through their website and social media. Anyone interested in the farm is encouraged to subscribe to their mailing list at theodorafarms.com.

Alton farmers market

Starts May 9 (unless a longer shelter-in-place is required)

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Wednesday evening market discontinued

Still accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

