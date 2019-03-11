A leader with care

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Community Care Center executive director Melanie Williams poses at her office. She joined the center’s staff in August.

When she received her second master’s degree in 2017, Melanie Williams was determined to start her own nonprofit organization.

Her dream came true in August, when she was named executive director of the Community Care Center at 1818 Cleveland Blvd.

“God led me here,” the 2003 Granite City High graduate said. “This is what I was meant to do.”

Williams leads a center that serves individuals and families in Madison County and provides food, clothing and help in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies.

The center has programs such as a soup kitchen, food pantry and the Calico Loft. It also makes and delivers baskets for senior citizens who are unable to come to the center.

“We get our normal contributions from our regular businesses,” Williams said. “We stay fully stocked in our food pantry and we actually serve a lot of families. I know in the soup kitchen, we probably serve about 150 people a day on the days that we’re open and through the food pantry, we probably average 30-50 people a day.”

The center was founded in 1953. Williams said having the center in the Granite City area is important.

“In this day and age, the economy stinks and the money is not as high as it used to be,” she said. “You don’t see as many jobs available, so people go through their hard times. I think that having us to help through those hard times, especially the ones who got laid off and the older people we do our senior baskets for, is good. That’s where I feel that we’re doing well.”

The executive director said she hopes the center will have a strong showing in 2019, especially with the new WORKS program to bring community members assistance to support themselves.

“We’re going to take the less-fortunate and find them placement for work and then actually restructure their life and basically provide them with a safe place to stay so they can shower and be able to lay their head down at night,” Williams said. “We’ll teach them to redo life in general as far as money, bills and things like that.”

Williams, who also works as a student services interventionist at the Granite City School District and as a head bowling coach at GCHS, had never visited the center before she was hired as director six months ago.

“I didn’t know this place existed,” Williams said. “I knew the building, but I didn’t know what the building stood for. Now that I do, I think everybody needs to know what this building stands for and what goes on inside the doors. It’s such a huge thing that we do here.”

Williams works with 4 other employees and about 20 volunteers. Ashley Pruitt is the food pantry manager, Laura and Jessica Duckworth work in the soup kitchen and Darlene Hoffman is the receptionist.

“We’re a team,” Williams said. “This whole place has to come together as a team. It’s pretty amazing. It’s definitely a good atmosphere.”

Rollin’ with the director

Competed with the Granite City High School bowling team all four years and participated in the state girls tournament twice (2002-2003)

Coached the Granite City High School bowling team since 2012; her boys bowling team won a sectional title in her first season

