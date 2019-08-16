A League of Their Own: Kristie Luebbert

× Expand Kristie Luebbert

Kristie Luebbert of Hartford was recently presented the Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois Spotlight Award for her volunteer work. She has a full-time real estate career and also has an extensive volunteer resumé.

Where are you from originally and what brought you to Hartford?

I was born and raised in Hartford. I have lived here my entire life.

When did you start working with the Girl Scouts, and what made you want to join this organization?

I have been working with the Girl Scouts for about seven years now. My daughter started with Troop 130 as a Daisy. As a parent, I feel you should be involved in your children’s organizations and pitch in wherever and whenever you can.

You are also a full-time real estate agent. What challenges do you face, juggling both your career and your extensive volunteer work?

If the Scouts need assistance with things, I am more than happy to pitch in whenever I can. Being a full-time agent allows me some flexibility to take care of my clients and have time to volunteer. I also volunteer as the librarian; I got the Volunteer of the Year award for Hartford Elementary last year. My son is in Scouts, so we assist there. I am CAP (Community Advisory Panel) for Phillips 66. I just feel it’s an important element to be as involved as you can within your community. I learned from my parents that you spend time in your community to put forth the effort, and I hope that it is passed down to my children.

You are instrumental in planning events for the troop. What does it mean to you that these young girls trust in your capabilities to be such a reliable resource for them?

I assisted with planning a quarter auction to help raise funds for them to go to their epic adventure to Niagara Falls. I try to be involved in kids’ lives as much as I can. To me, it’s nice to have kids that look up to you because you want to be that mentor that they want to be when they grow up.

The GSofSI Spotlight Award recognizes the incredible service and dedication that volunteers devote to the Girl Scouts’ mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. In a politically divided atmosphere, what do you do to help your troop stay focused on the mission of strength and unity within the troop?

I feel like the actual troop leaders handle that very well. They take our girls on several adventures and do various things with the troop that gives them the confidence that is hard to carry anymore due to the division in society. Last weekend they learned how to sail at Carlyle Lake. So, I mean, it’s things like that the troop puts together in which I step in and help as much as I can.

Any opportunities you are looking forward to in the future?

My son and husband are actively involved in Boy Scouts, and we have some fund raising coming up that I will be actively involved in to help pay for camp and activities. Glo-Bingo, hosted by Dream Home Charities which several of the agents from Dream Home Realty, Inc. are actively involved in, is coming up on Sept. 14. That will be what a lot of my spare time will be dedicated to for the next month.

What is one goal in life that you haven’t reached but want to attain?

I just want to step up and do the best I can each day. I don’t like to set a boundary for myself. That’s what we try to teach our kids. Something might not go right but you have to move forward and do something better.

