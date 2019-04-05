A League of Their Own: Sheila Goins

× Expand Sheila Goins

Sheila Goins has broken racial barriers as a career banker and gender barriers as an ordained minister, and has also spent decades investing in community members’ lives to benefit present and future generations.

Born and raised in Alton, she is employed as the Wood River branch manager of Midwest Members Credit Union and serves with her husband as an associate minister at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She positively influences individual health in her work as a certified health coach and makes positive systemic contributions by serving on Alton Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors.

How did you get interested in banking?

Going with my grandparents was just a delightful experience. They left happy. I left happy, with candy. I was always delighted and excited to go to the bank. It was the bank then. Of course, I work for a credit union now.

What is the difference between a bank and credit union?

A bank is structured where the stockholders are the owners. With a credit union, our members are actually the owners. Being a part of a credit union is much more rewarding for me because it just feels like family.

What was the local banking industry like when you first started?

When I was a teller, myself and another young lady were the only minorities in the Riverbend area that even worked at a financial institution. When I became a branch manager, about 16 years ago, I was the only African-American branch manager of a financial institution in this area. My mom was very supportive and would often say, “Don’t be afraid to go out on a limb because, after all, that’s where the fruit is.”

How has the field changed over the years?

The culture has definitely changed because of technology. Everyone is about being on their phones and making things convenient. Today, you see less traffic in a financial institution. More people are doing their banking at home or on their phone or from a computer. Thirty years ago, everything was done in the presence of a personal banker. Going back even further than that, business was done on good faith and a handshake.

How long have you been ordained as a minister?

I have been ordained since 2008. We’ll be celebrating 90-plus years this year of being in existence, and I was the first woman to be ordained within the history of my church. There was a call on my life and I just answered that call. My support started with my husband. Being a senior pastor, he is supportive of women in ministry. I definitely had the support of other women in ministry and the support of the entire church.

How does banking compare to ministry?

It’s very important that I lead by example. Whether people see me in the community or see me in church, I have an opportunity to lead and coach and guide people to be leaders of the future. There’s not a whole lot of difference, except that I have the freedom to impart my faith upon those who come into the four walls of the church and talk freely about my love for the Lord.

It may sound like an easy road, but you have had some real adversity in your life, as well.

I went through a very tough time as a teenage mother. It was a difficult time when my self-esteem was challenged and I could have allowed this to take me, emotionally. Fortunately, I had a lot of support from my mother, my grandparents, my teachers and my counselors. They were instrumental in allowing me to keep my head above water to the point where this was a stepping stone instead of a stumbling block. I had a really great life, but I took a detour. Who I am was already in me. Who would have thought that a teenage mother would be the leader that she is today?

What advice would you give an emerging minority leader in their respective field?

Don’t stop until you go where you need to go.

