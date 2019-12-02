A League of Their Own: Stephanie Cann

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Stephanie Cann

The Granite City School District will enter the new decade with a new superintendent.

Stephanie Cann was hired as superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year during a School Board meeting on Nov. 19 and will begin duties July 1. She will replace Jim Greenwald, who became superintendent in 2013 and plans to retire after the school year.

Cann was a student at the Granite City School District, attending Niedringhaus Elementary, Coolidge Junior High and Granite City South High schools. She graduated from South in 1982.

Cann has been working in the education field for more than two decades. She worked as a teacher and assistant principal for the Roxana School District and as a principal at Wolf Ridge Elementary and Junior High schools in Bunker Hill. Currently, she’s employed as an instructor-supervisor in the teaching and learning department at SIUE.

Cann earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a superintendent certificate at SIUE. She has a master’s degree in administration and a specialist degree in education at McKendree University. She’s currently pursuing a doctorate degree at McKendree.

What does it mean to you to be named superintendent at the school district where you grew up?

It means everything. I think that passion and that devotion to want to make it better is 100-fold. It’s not someone who is coming in thinking they’ll probably do fine. This is where I am from. This is my home. My parents lived here and I still have in-laws in the area.

What are your goals as superintendent?

I would really like to build a district of care, kindness and trust so students and teachers want to come to school. They always say, “It takes one caring adult to change a life.” Right now, we are in a time of change.

There were 12 candidates for this job. Talk about being interviewed for the position.

I was really impressed with the way the board approached the interview process. I walked in and it wasn’t so scary. It was very conversational. They would take turns asking questions in some situations about all aspects of superintendency.

You mentioned during the board meeting that Niedringhaus School was your “castle” when you attended there. How was it your “castle?”

When I moved here when I was 3, we used to walk in Wilson Park, one of the coolest parks in the entire Metro East. When I would walk at the park with my mom and dad, I was like, ‘I want to go to the castle.’ They said I can’t go in there until you get to school. For two years, I was dying to go to this castle. When I got there, I remembered being so excited.

How much are you looking forward to your new job in July?

I’m forever grateful to the School Board and Jim Greenwald for allowing me to have input already and to be able to hear what’s going on and to understand the district and by July, I’m ready to go. They know my expectations and they know what my vision is. Without a vision, you’re just doing things in place.

