A life in nature: Gene Sands’ photography captures his passion for Mother Nature

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Gene Sands

At 93 years old, Gene Sands has enjoyed a full life and he’s done it on his terms.

Mother Nature has been his love and he’s immersed his life in it. From being a biology teacher for 25 years at West Middle School, to owning a nursery, to volunteering to help nurture the Heartland Prairie, he’s done plenty with his passion.

“I loved my job, biology and the kids,” said Sands, who retired from teaching in 1980 and will be 94 in August. “So many people work at something all of their life and hate it. It’s nice to have a job you love.”

Now he’s figured out how to capture it forever through his new hobby — photography.

Most days, Sands can be found sitting in his sun room at his home in Fosterburg, taking pictures of wildlife. His first love, his wife of 68 years, Marcella, can be found sitting quietly, watching.

Sands opens his screen door and sits and waits. He has a meticulously sculpted and unassuming photo studio set up for his wild friends. A plethora of birds and insects, along with some mammals, flock to his deck, drawn there by strategically placed plants and food.

“I’ll get logs with holes in them with different shapes, and the uglier the better,” Sands said. “Every morning I put food out there. I put peanut butter out for the woodpeckers. When I want a certain photograph, I just put the food where I want it.

“One winter, I went through over 300 pounds of sunflower seeds.”

He said he’s photographed at least 40 species of birds, along with chipmunks, groundhogs, raccoons, deer, bees, butterflies and more. A flock of turkeys stayed in his backyard for a year, and he was able to photograph their cycle of life.

One of his favorites was an unusual visitor.

“I had a wild peacock that stayed for three or four months, and I photographed him every day,” Sands said. “What a beautiful bird.”

He’s even played around with capturing birds in flight, which takes skill.

“I started trying to photograph birds, especially hummingbirds, in flight,” Sands said. “That’s not easy. For a hummingbird, you have to set the camera (shutter speed) at 4,000th of a second to get that wing. What I do is bring them in, get my camera set up and then shout at them.”

His love of nature spills into botany. Sands said there are 21 species of oak trees in Illinois, and he has 19 of them on his property, where he’s lived for the last 48 years.

He has been integral in the preservation of The Nature Institute’s Heartland Prairie, a 60-acre project on the north side of Gordon Moore Park in Alton. He’s duplicated a portion of that at his house to draw in butterflies for photos, too.

“In the summer, I get all of the butterflies,” he said. “I put in plants like swamp milkweed and coneflowers that attract butterflies. I used to go out to the prairie, but I don’t have to now because I get the same butterflies they get out there.”

Of course, he has his favorites to photograph.

“I like to photograph male cardinals,” he said.

Sands will have his photography on display from 1-5 p.m. July 13-14 at the Fosterburg Town Hall, 2919 Main St. in Alton, off Fosterburg Road. He helped design the trees at the Town Hall gazebo, which helped him reserve the facilities. Any proceeds will go to help The Nature Institute and Heartland Prairie, the TreeHouse Wildlife Center and the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville.

TreeHouse will even have a hawk or owl on hand for the show.

“I’ll have plenty of help with (his son) Steve (Sands), Vern (Leclaire) and Andrea (Crabtree). They all have good backgrounds, so all I have to do is boss them. I’m not in it to make money,” Sands said. “I advertise it and then use it to try and get Heartland Prairie on the map, because most people don’t know where that is.”

