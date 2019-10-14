Octogenarian’s family celebrates "living wake" in Granite City

× Expand Paul Zarlingo with his children

A celebration of life took place Oct. 5 for 85-year-old S. Paul Zarlingo at the Disabled American Veterans Hall in Granite City.

The thing is, Zarlingo was present, as this was a “living wake party.”

The guest of honor shared this time with 75 family members, relatives, co-workers, and friends. Drinks and food were served, and speeches were made by sons Paul and Tim Zarlingo and Rev. Jeff Holtman of Holy Family Catholic Church, where Zarlingo and his family have attended for multiple decades and where all of his children were baptized. Deacon Michael was also present, and Holtman said prayers and reflections of Paul’s life.

Displayed in the hall were boards full of pictures and stories (including the tale behind a U.S. patent during his years as a marketing engineer at Olin Brass) of the first 85 years of his life, tables were decorated with past trophies and awards, and a video also was shown.

Zarlingo was valedictorian of his 1953 high school class. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in business administration –– both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. While married to his wife and high school sweetheart, Kay, the couple celebrated the birth of his six children, who were in attendance. Also in attendance were his five grandchildren.

The party was a type of “au revoir” to old friends who traveled far to be with him on his special day. Rick Barnhart catered the celebration with prime rib, baked potatoes, green beans, tossed salad, yeast rolls, cake (topped with a picture of Zarlingo), and ice cream. Coffee, tea and other drinks were provided. A guessing game was played –– consisting of a numerical guess for the total number in which the guest of honor has walked, jogged, and biked since age 40. Sandy Zarlingo won the guessing game and was awarded a special winner’s envelope of cash.

Many photos were taken at the event, including posed shots with children Tim, Tony, Cathy, “Paul,” Terry, Connie, and Tom; his grandchildren John, Jason, Alicia, “Paul,” Joshua, and Paul Anthony; Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer, friends Bob Palus and Jay Hall, and neighbor John Apperson.

× Expand Zarlingo with his grandchildren

× Expand Zarlingo with Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer

× Expand Zarlingo with friend Bob Palus

× Expand Zarlingo with friend John Apperson

× Expand Zarlingo with friend Jay Hall