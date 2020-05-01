A lifetime of the blues

× Expand Harrison Jackson chats with his father, bluesman Big George Brock. Jackson has a DBA (doing business as) to perform as Big George Brock Jr. Brock passed away Aug. 10 after a long career in the blues. He was 87.

Blues are a celebration of life, happy and sad. At its core, the blues expresses emotion and truth through music.

Big George Brock understood that, and he lived it. A St. Louis blues icon, Brock passed away on April 10 at age 87. Born in Grenada, Miss., on May 16, 1932, he was an ambassador of the Delta blues, honing his craft while working in the cotton fields for $2 a day. He learned to play the harmonica as a child and was playing the blues by the time he was a teenager.

He landed in St. Louis, opening Club Caravan in 1952. Brock boxed and owned nightclubs, but most of all he loved the blues.

In an interview, he said he fathered 42 children. He saw hardship and pain, success and joy. That’s all recorded in a 2006 documentary, “Hard Times,” about Brock’s life.

Harrison Jackson of Alton, 55, is trying to not let Brock’s legacy die with him. Jackson is one of Brock’s children and better known to local music fans by his stage name, Big George Brock Jr. Jackson has a DBA (doing business as) to perform with the name in honor of the man who taught him everything he knows about the blues.

“He was my everything as far as the blues are concerned,” Jackson said. “I started listening to the blues at a very young age because of my mom (Ella Jane Jackson), but as far as professionally getting into music, that was all Big George.”

Brock definitely had the template for Jackson to follow. His resumé included playing with or being associated with performers such as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Little Walter, B.B. King, Albert King, Charlie Musselwhite, Tim Wilson, R.J. Mischo, Sonny Boy Williamson, Big Jack Johnson, Ike and Tina Turner, and Jimmy Reed, among others.

Brock got his start with Howlin’ Wolf in Mississippi until one fateful night.

“Howlin’ Wolf was at a gig with his old lady and she asked my dad to sing a song, so Howlin’ Wolf told him to go ahead,” Jackson said. “Dad sang a couple of songs and then at the end of the night when they went to get paid, Howlin’ Wolf gave him his money and said, ‘I won’t be needing you anymore.’ Dad said, ‘What did I do wrong? Did I sing the songs wrong?’ He said, ‘Nah, any time my old lady wants to hear another man sing a song, it’s time for him to go.’”

That led Brock to Waters, where he learned his signature stage attire.

“It was all Muddy Waters-influenced from the head to the toes,” he said. “It could be 90 degrees outside and Big George is going to have on a full suit, a hat, tie, dress shoes. That’s the way Muddy had them trained. You’re going to dress to impress or you got fined.”

Brock was a harp player, so his close relationship with Waters caused some tension with main harmonica man Little Walter. Later in St. Louis Waters would play Brock’s Club Caravan and stay at his home, where they’d eat ham and eggs every morning.

“Little Walter didn’t like my dad because my dad and Muddy Waters had a real strong relationship, so that was one of those jealousy situations,” Jackson said, laughing.

Howlin’ Wolf, Albert King, Ike and Tina and Reed were all known to perform at Club Caravan, too. Brock closed the club in 1970 after the tragic shooting death of his wife there one night.

He opened another Club Caravan in a new location, but it closed in the late ‘80s.

Music was his true passion. Always a live performer, Brock didn’t release his first album, “Club Caravan,” until 2005. His discography included four albums, one of them live.

Jackson will always remember the live shows. It’s where he cut his teeth on the blues after being a gospel singer.

“When I first started getting serious about wanting to get into the music, he was doing a show and said, ‘OK son, you want to learn how to do this, I’m going to teach you. Watch and learn,’” Jackson said. “I sat on the side and learned how to be a roadie, how to set up and take down equipment, how to be a valet. I learned all these things for two years sitting on the side of a stage. I never got to play or sing. Then one day out of nowhere he said he wanted me to sing a song. It was ‘Mannish Boy’ by Muddy Waters; I’ll never forget that. He didn’t let me play, but let me sing. After I finished he said, ‘You sound like you’ve still got a little church vibe in you, so I’m going to have to blues you up a little more.’ I started singing and playing the blues from that day forward.”

Brock made his way to Alton from time to time. Jackson remembers him playing at CTWs Lounge and Goldfingers, but it was a special show at Mike’s Ten-Pin he’ll always remember.

“The best time I remember him in Alton besides CTWs was at Mike’s Ten-Pin on Broadway,” he said. “It was on a Sunday night and the Mondin Band was playing there. The place was packed like sardines. When dad walked through the door, if you’re familiar with the Ten-Pin, it was like, ‘Who is this old black dude coming through here with a cane?’ John Mondin saw my dad and he’s played with them before. He told the band, ‘Well boys, I hope you did your homework, because that’s all I can tell you. You’re on your own.’ That was one of his most memorable times in Alton.”

Brock sold a ton of CDs and DVDs of his documentary to a new flock of fans that night.

Jackson wants to do his best to continue to honor his father’s stage presence, his history and his legacy. He’s learned professionalism from his dad and the biggest and simplest lesson of all.

“He used to say, ‘If I’m telling a lie when I’m on stage singing, come and correct me if I’m wrong,’” Jackson said. “He said, ‘When I’m singing the blues, I’m singing the truth. It’s not about being the devil’s music, it’s about the truth.’ No one ever corrected him, as far as I know.”

Big George Brock discography

“Club Caravan” (2005)

“Round Two” (2006)

“Live at Seventy Five” (2007)

“Heavyweight Blues” (2007)

