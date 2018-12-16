A lofty goal

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The old Granite City YMCA, 2001 Edison Ave., will transform into an apartment complex called Edison Avenue Lofts. RISE Community Development of St. Louis will start construction on the building in March.

When he was a child, Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer grew up spending his days at the Granite City YMCA building at 2001 Edison Ave.

“For me, it touched me because I learned to swim there,” Hagnauer said. “I learned to play basketball there and I went to Teen Town there from my sophomore year to my senior year.”

Hagnauer and many Granite City residents will get to see the historic building turn into Edison Avenue Lofts, which will accommodate 37 1- and 2-bedroom lofts. Rise Community Development of St. Louis will be in charge of the $11 million project.

Mark Stroker, RISE’s director of real estate development, said the renovation will begin in March and construction will last at least 14 months.

“We hope to close on our financing in February, and we’ll start construction pretty much immediately after we are able to close,” he said.

The YMCA building has been empty for more than 10 years. The city bought the building after the YMCA was moved to a new building at 451 Niedringhaus in 2004.

“We bought the building in 2007 from the Y because we didn’t know what they were going to do with the building,” Hagnauer said. “We purchased it through our TIF (grant). At that time, we had it abated, had a roof put on and had it ready. We had a couple of people come look at it, but that didn’t pan out. Then RISE became very interested in it.”

RISE is a nonprofit developer that provides predevelopment lending and capacity-building technical assistance and training to other nonprofit community development organizations, government agencies and institutions in the St. Louis area.

Stroker said the company became interested in renovating the building after having a meeting with city officials several years ago in a conference room at the Callis Law Firm in Granite City.

“We were connected with Mr. (Lance) Callis through the folks at SWIDA (Southwestern Illinois Development Authority),” he said. “Their executive director Mike Lundy asked me if I would be able to meet with Mr. Callis to talk about some sort of community development in Granite City. It started as a conversation about development opportunities and available real estate for development opportunities.”

The YMCA building is across the street from City Hall, where Hagnauer’s office is located.

“It’s a building that no one wanted to tear down because it does represent Granite City,” the mayor said.

Economic development director James Amos said the new apartment complex will be a boost for the community.

“Our community has so many memories of that building,” he said. “It’s hard to find people around town that don’t remember using it, and those memories are good. It’s great that we’re able to salvage the entire building to restore tax credit, which means that it’s going to be fully restored. The funding is there to do it the right way and at the same time use it for a new purpose and invite new people to our community.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter