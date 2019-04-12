A new lease on life: Alton adopts new Crime Free Multi-Housing program

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Director of Building and Zoning and head of the new Crime Free Multi-Housing program Gary Cranmer (left) and Pfc. Vince Warlick, who leads class sessions on the city’s new guidelines and addendum and issues citations, say they are working hard to hold rental area owners accountable and improve the quality of leasing opportunities for residents.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a two-part series on the Crime Free Multi-Housing program and its effects on the Riverbend.

As part of a larger renovation plan for Alton, the mayor hopes to turn more “dumps” into “digs.”

With the implementation of a new crime-free effort aimed at rental properties, the city plans to clean up neighborhoods, send criminals packing, and hold landlords accountable for what goes on at their properties.

“It is nice to see the interdepartmental cooperation between the police department and Building and Zoning; we didn’t have that before,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker says. “They are doing a fantastic job so far. This has been long overdue, and this comes from a landlord. I own property myself, and I see the benefits for the city.

“Real estate rental property is a business. As a business owner, you have an obligation to provide a safe, clean place for our citizens to live. (Landlords) will be mandated to do that.”

The Crime Free Multi-Housing program was first formed in 1992 in Mesa, Ariz., in an attempt to reduce nuisance and criminal activity in rental housing. In the decades since, it has been adopted by municipalities both nationwide and internationally, to varying degrees of success.

Granite City already has the program in place, and surrounding communities are looking into the implementation of this or similar variations, including Wood River, Bethalto and East Alton.

During a recent study, Alton discovered it had 1,689 landlords with rental property, which factors into the amount of rental among residential property in the city hovering at 50 percent.

“Anything above 25 percent is really problematic,” Director of Building and Zoning Gary Cranmer says.

Walker chose Cranmer to head the new effort, which began eight months ago.

“It actually started when I was preparing to retire from the police department,” Cranmer says. “I had a lot of experience running the nuisance abatement task force with the narcotics unit back in the day, similar to things like the weed and seed program. The mayor had been trying for six years to get this program up and running and asked me to lead the effort.”

“The Building and Zoning department was severely understaffed and underfunded,” Walker says. “I saw a twofold problem. If you live in the city, you can drive around and see that there have been some real code enforcement issues. Also, I think there has been a lack of enforcement, and landlords realized that, and Alton became a target because we were lax.

“This has been something I have been wanting to do since I got into office. It is a monumental task that the city has never really taken on before.”

Landlords are now required to have renters sign an addendum that is then given to the city to place on file. In the document, the renter agrees to adhere to a no-tolerance policy regarding drug, violent and nuisance offenses.

Beginning in February, the city began holding two classes per month for landlords. In return for attending the one-time instructional session, attendees receive a certificate that verifies their involvement in the program.

Once a property owner attends the class and receives certification, they do not have to retake the class in any other Illinois municipality participating in the program, even if they own property in that municipality. After certification, and when current leases expire, is when the addendum goes into effect. If it is a month-to-month, the addendum needs to take effect within the month.

If someone only owns one property, they may be able to avoid paying out to the city.

“You still have to register and adhere to the addendum, but you may be able to skip the fees entirely,” Walker says. “We have a lot of folks where a family member winds up inheriting a family home when someone passes away, and they don’t know what to do with it. We just want to know who you are and where the property is located ... we don’t want to charge you for that.”

Stats on Alton crime in rental property

City officials were alarmed with the 2018 statistics regarding the percentage of crimes committed on or near rental property in Alton. The study revealed the following findings:

Homicides — 90 percent

Drug offenses — 64 percent

Sexual assaults — 70 percent

Vehicular hijacking — 100 percent

Attempted murder — 100 percent

In summary, 72.2 percent of all major violent crimes in Alton occurred at rental property.

Where does the money go?

Alton landlords pay a yearly licensing fee of $100, along with $20 per unit.

“That is not exorbitant by any means. When you consider $20 per unit with 5,300 units and the licensing fee, the department is barely self-sustaining,” Walker says. “100 percent stays in the department to keep it funded.”

The new Crime Free Multi-Housing task force consists of Cranmer, Pfc. Vince Warlick, five inspectors (including one commercial inspector), and three secretarial staff.

Donations from local residents and benefactors fill the gaps, paying for crucial supplies such as ballistic vests and uniforms.

What to expect from the mandatory class

The original class is slated to last eight hours, but city officials have narrowed that window to less than four (“[Pfc. Vince] Warlick [who leads the class] talks really fast,” Cranmer jokes). Attendees are given a presentation that breaks down Fair Housing Act guidelines, a summary of Alton’s history with rental property, and an explanation of the addendum, with a question-and-answer session to cover concerns.

It also addresses the high rate of crimes committed in or near area rental properties.

“We have to do something different,” Warlick said during a presentation last month. “These numbers are staggering. Criminals are attracted to rental properties because they are often transitory in nature and want to blend into larger crowds. If they are selling drugs and they don’t own a house, you can’t seize it. It makes it harder to process. If necessary, they want to be able to move away quickly and quietly.”

Warlick also created a few example scenarios, including what kind of ad to post for renters, whether one can rent to someone using medical marijuana, and what to do if a member of a household is charged with a felony.

“This is where you do some due diligence,” Cranmer said during the class. “When you have a person that wants to rent your property, what I would expect you to do is call the previous three landlords to find out that they were kicked out for killing a couple of people.”

Warlick then reminded the property owners that behavior is a legal reason to deny renters or evict them.

“Neighborhoods that start to go downhill continue to go downhill,” he said. “We don’t want to treat everyone like criminals, but we want to make a change, and this program does that. This gives us an opportunity to work toward a common goal — a better community and a better relationship between the city, the landlords, and the tenants.”

Landlords are encouraged to contact the city at (618) 463-3533 to arrange to attend a class.

What the addendum says

Much has been made of the addendum that Alton landlords will be required to have their tenants sign, but what exactly does it contain?

In a nutshell, it lists the violations that would require the property owner to evict the renter. These include:

• Engaging in a felony, on or off the premises, or permitting the residence to be used for criminal activity

• Engaging in the unlawful manufacturing, selling, using, storing, keeping or giving of an illegal or controlled substance, whether on or near the premises

• The unlawful discharge of a weapon on or near the premises

• Engaging in other illegal activities, including prostitution, street gang activity, assault and intimidation

“Nobody wants to live next door to a crack house,” Gary Cranmer said during one of the landlord classes held by the city.

In some cases, a charge rather than conviction is sufficient to take action. Cranmer emphasized that if law enforcement has gone as far as to charge someone, they are confident those charges are valid and the person committed the offense, and that the local police would “back up” property owners appearing in court to evict problem offenders.

What the landlords are saying

John Meehan, who has been in business with Bruce Egelhoff as J.E.M. Properties Ltd. since 1993, says he is glad to see the city becoming more proactive with tenant accountability.

“I appreciate the city making an effort to clean up the rental properties in town and enforce the codes that have been on the books for years, as well as the new codes coming into play in 2020,” he says, emphasizing he is especially concerned with code enforcement related to safety issues such as plumbing and electrical services. “The goal of all landlords is to make Alton a better place to live. Sadly, we are seeing a lot of landlords that don’t think that way. There are still places in town where they don’t know who even owns the property.”

Still, Meehan says he doesn’t want this to turn into a situation where all fingers point to the property owners.

“You can’t blame all of this on landlords,” he says. “We have had situations where we have put a lot of work into making a home beautiful for tenants, and then when they move out 18 months later, it looks like a bomb went off. There has to be a working relationship between the landlords, the tenants, the city and law enforcement to make this work.”

In addition to the addendum, he says there are other ways landlords can be proactive in improving the rental experience, such as enforcing 18-month rather than 12-month leases.

“It’s no longer really financially secure for a landlord to rent for 12 months, but (an 18-month lease) is also good for the tenants — if they want to buy a house down the road, it makes the tenant look better to the lender,” he says. “The longer leases give stability to the neighborhood.”

“This is something that has been needed for a long time,” Egelhoff added. “I am glad to see the city being proactive rather than reactive, and we have already begun to see the results.”

Burrae Rocha owns several properties in the area and says she is cautiously optimistic.

“I think this could work; I think a lot of us want this to work,” she says. “Cleaning the city up would mean a sought-after place for young people to want to start and raise a family. Alton is such a beautiful place ... right off the Mississippi and just a few minutes from St Louis.”

Rocha also says she has researched the program and has seen a decrease in crime rates in other municipalities that have adopted the addendum in some form.

“For those who may be affected by this new law, I just think it’s very important to know who you are letting in your home,” she says. “Be mindful of your choices, and know that those choices can effect you in very negative ways.

“Every decision comes with a lesson, good or bad; we all learn from them. For those who have learned, (you are) welcome to stay longer. For those who have not ... well, I think we’re all hoping that’s what the crime-free housing will take care of.”

Other property owners are not so optimistic.

“I do agree that these are issues that need to be addressed. I just don’t understand why the city needs to pull all of the landlords into the situation,” says Beverly Carter, who has owned multiple properties in the area as Carter Properties for more than 30 years. “The landlords were never involved in this process. They didn’t want our input. I think the landlords should have been consulted.”

Carter says a breakdown in communication has fostered growing resentment, but also says she feels that does not have to be a permanent obstacle.

“There was a time when we had a very amicable relationship with the city,” she says. “We would have regular meetings between the city and the landlords, and there would be negotiation. It is a very adversarial relationship now, and I would like to see that change.

“The administration changed. It now tries to control our business. If there was more cooperation, some of these problems could be solved.”

Carter says she doesn’t understand why the “good landlords” in the area are being targeted, and although she supports the Building and Zoning Department (“I think [they] are doing their best; maybe they are being held back, or maybe they are just taking on too much”), she cannot support the current restrictions of the program.

“I have been doing this a long time, and I know what inspectors expect and look for,” she says. “They have expanded some of what inspections include — for instance, a focus on the exterior of the properties. I am OK with that; I think it helps.

“You can go around to my properties and you’d never know it was rental property. My buildings pass inspections, and it does frustrate me to see what is happening to some of the other landlords with less resources.”

One thing she says she does not want to see is an exodus of responsible landlords as a result of the addendum.

“Landlords spend a lot of money with local businesses, and they hire a lot of local residents,” she says. “We have real value in this community and I think we deserve to be respected.”

Another group of rental property owners are questioning the legality of the addendum and say they are seeking legal counsel on the issue.

Walker, meanwhile, is encouraging local property owners to adopt a “wait and see” attitude.

“This has worked in other areas, and it will work here,” he says. “This isn’t a problem that happened overnight, and it will not go away overnight; we have been working on a solution for six years. But we are on the right track.”

Part two of this series will appear in the April 19 edition of AdVantage, and will cover the reaction of other area municipalities, how a local chain is helping Alton to beautify the city, and why Illinois Realtors’ Southern Illinois District Governmental Affairs Director Ron Deedrick is opposed to the current implementation of the program.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter