A new year, a new you

As the new year unfolds, gyms and fitness centers are offering plenty to newbies who want to trim fat and tighten up those abs. Finding the right place to work out can be an intimate decision, so here’s what a few facilities are offering patrons.

Nautilus Fitness Center • Alton

Nautilus is a 35,000-square-foot, locally owned facility established 35 years ago and has plenty to offer potential clients.

There’s racquetball and basketball, a swimming pool, hot tub, weight rooms, cardio rooms, and fitness classes. It also offers the Nautilus Playland for children, martial arts classes through Alton Martial Arts, massage therapy, a creative dance studio, personal training, swim lessons, and nutrition consultants.

“Nautilus is a recreation center and it is centered around family,” general manager Susie Sweetman said. “We have a lot of things under one roof. Our playland is excellent. Everyone here at our facility is CPR-classified. We also offer many, many classes and all of them are included in the membership.”

It opens at 4 a.m. Monday and doesn’t close again until 9 p.m. Friday. Weekend hours are during the day while the facility goes through a deep cleaning at night. Sweetman said the pool always receives a Grade A public health rating.

“People have the misconception that Nautilus is more expensive than other facilities, but we’re not because we don’t charge maintenance fees,” Sweetman said. “We offer discounts for students and seniors and we have single, couple, and family packages. There’s an online offer right now to get one month for $25.”

The Max Sports • Alton

Opening in 2017, Max Sports is new to the Riverbend. With offerings like a year-round heated Olympic swimming pool, group fitness classes, weight and cardio training, personal trainers, a newly renovated gymnasium and sand volleyball pits outside, there’s plenty here.

“We have lots of classes and different programs and varieties of things for the elderly to youths wanting to learn how to strength or cross train,” program coordinator Max Sutton said.

Plans for the new year include the start of an adult dodgeball league and sand volleyball leagues.

“It’s something that’s easy to run, but we just don’t see around here,” Sutton said. “We’d love to get more people through the doors doing stuff like that.”

“For the month of January we’re waving the ($25) registration fee when you sign up,” Sutton added. “We want to see new faces in here.”

Leisure World Health Club • Bethalto

“We opened in 1983, so we’ve been open for 36 years,” Leisure World proprietor Mark Lymberopoulos said. “Our main focus is to create a friendly atmosphere and clean and well-maintained facilities.”

With an Olympic-size pool, separate whirlpool saunas for men and women, 70 pieces of cardio equipment, 2,500 square feet of free weights, aerobic classes, senior classes, yoga, personal training and a nursery service, there’s plenty at this Bethalto facility. There’s also a Leisure World in Collinsville.

There’s not a whole lot new going on in 2019 there, but that’s because of major recent updates.

“We just remodeled a lot last year,” Lymberopoulos said. “There’s been $400,000 put into the club in the last three years.”

Until March 1, there is no entry fee to join.

Iron House CrossFit • Godfrey

CrossFit training has become a popular form of exercise and Iron House is a popular place to train in Godfrey.

The facility offers morning and evening classes programmed and coached by L-1 certified CrossFit coaches.

“As a CrossFit affiliate, the kind of program we run is constantly varying workouts,” co-owner Corey Waltz said.

Waltz shares ownership of Iron House with Kelly Greer.

“We do a lot of functional movements and we work in high intensities, which is a relative term to make sure every workout is challenging for the individual,” Waltz said.

Classes are structured toward the individual, making sure the proper weights are used as well as form. Coaches are always there to help.

There’s a holiday special for new clients, including the 5-week fundamentals class for anyone new to CrossFit and a 3-month membership for $399.

Classes are 60 minutes in length.

“We are beginning a body weight and conditioning class, a lot less barbell movements and a lot less strength training and more calorie burning and getting the body moving,” Waltz said. “We’re going to start a six-week program two nights a week.”

PRiDE Fitness • Wood River

PRiDE has become a Riverbend staple with its large, hourlong circuit training sessions three days per week.

“We’re not a membership gym, so three times a week we have a big circuit workout where anyone can show up,” proprietor Todd Laux said. “That’s always been one of our biggest things, and we’ve already broken a couple records at the beginning of the new year.”

Six-week weight training sessions are also available in mornings with only 12-15 people, so trainers can offer individual attention.

Coming in 2019 is The Yard, an outdoor circuit training area Laux hopes to get going soon.

“There is a big area between our building and the one in front of us that we’d like to turn into the first outdoor workout area around here,” Laux said. “We’d like to make that available to anybody at any time. It’s going to be a pet project of mine.”

PRiDE is also focused on working with high school athletes and area teams. They added new programs over the summer and hope to get help from college athletes who got their start at PRiDE.

“We’re going to get some of our past athletes who are now in college, like an Allie Troeckler and people like that, to come back and help us guide our youth programs,” Laux said.

