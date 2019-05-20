A perfect day for painting: Bucket Brigade spruces up a dozen houses after rain delay

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Volunteers for St. Ambrose Church paint a house in Godfrey.

The previous week’s rainout did nothing to dampen the spirits of Bucket Brigade teams May 18.

Persistent rain this spring has forced cancellation of many outdoor events. The originally scheduled day for the Bucket Brigade to paint was May 11.

The delay, however, proved beneficial. Dry weather, warm breezes, and sunshine greeted volunteer groups that painted a dozen houses in the Alton and Godfrey area.

“It’s a perfect day,” said Elizabeth Foley of the St. Paul’s Episcopal church Bucket Brigade team.

This is the 31st year Bucket Brigade teams have painted houses. The event was founded in 1988 by Dale Neudecker and is sponsored by Pride Incorporated. The Bucket Brigade has painted more than 1,500 houses over that time.

The teams are composed of members from local businesses, churches and civic groups, as well as friends and relatives. Some of the teams have painted houses every year since the event was founded.

The Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton served as headquarters for the event. Ham radio operators from the Lewis & Clark Radio Club set up a station at the store location to coordinate delivery of paint to locations as needed. Sherwin-Williams donated 300 gallons of paint to the effort and painted three houses with its own employees the previous Thursday.

Event co-chair Karen Wilson said the effort was personally rewarding.

“It is one thing to write a check or donate items to a cause,” she said. “But actually taking part in something like this is extremely rewarding. You get the first-hand experience of just how much your effort is appreciated.”

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Bucket Brigade co-chair Karen Wilson (left) with members of the Bucket Brigade committee and the Lewis & Clark Radio Club at the Sherwin Williams Bucket Brigade headquarters.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Mindy Meyer volunteered with the Faith Fellowship Church team at a house in Alton.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Members of the North Alton Baptist Church scrape paint in preparation for painting an Alton house.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Ladders and buckets cover a lawn where the Upper Alton Baptist Church paints a house in Godfrey.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Judy Jones, painting a Godfrey house, was one of the volunteers with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Misty Cobbel and Joel Cowan of the Carrollton Bank team

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Bill O’Neil and Jenny Cood volunteered with the Carrollton Bank Bucket Brigade team in Alton.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Alicia Goewey (left) and Sandy Ramage of the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Bucket Brigade Team help out at a house in Godfrey.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Junior League of Greater Alton secretary Jama Fabry paints a Godfrey house.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Volunteers for the Heartland Baptist Church paint an Alton house.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Julie Rocker volunteers with the North Alton Baptist Church Bucket Brigade Team.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager “We do it to help the community,” says Lawrence Williams, president of 100 Black Men of Alton.