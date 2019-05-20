A perfect day for painting: Bucket Brigade spruces up a dozen houses after rain delay

by

The previous week’s rainout did nothing to dampen the spirits of Bucket Brigade teams May 18.  

Persistent rain this spring has forced cancellation of many outdoor events. The originally scheduled day for the Bucket Brigade to paint was May 11.  

The delay, however, proved beneficial. Dry weather, warm breezes, and sunshine greeted volunteer groups that painted a dozen houses in the Alton and Godfrey area.  

“It’s a perfect day,” said Elizabeth Foley of the St. Paul’s Episcopal church Bucket Brigade team.

This is the 31st year Bucket Brigade teams have painted houses. The event was founded in 1988 by Dale Neudecker and is sponsored by Pride Incorporated. The Bucket Brigade has painted more than 1,500 houses over that time.

The teams are composed of members from local businesses, churches and civic groups, as well as friends and relatives. Some of the teams have painted houses every year since the event was founded.

The Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton served as headquarters for the event. Ham radio operators from the Lewis & Clark Radio Club set up a station at the store location to coordinate delivery of paint to locations as needed. Sherwin-Williams donated 300 gallons of paint to the effort and painted three houses with its own employees the previous Thursday.

Event co-chair Karen Wilson said the effort was personally rewarding.  

“It is one thing to write a check or donate items to a cause,” she said. “But actually taking part in something like this is extremely rewarding. You get the first-hand experience of just how much your effort is appreciated.”

