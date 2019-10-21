A Saturday night special

× Expand photo by Theo Tate American Legion Post 307 will host its first annual dinner for veterans on Nov. 9. Pictured (left to right) are Donald Scheyer, Tom Cholevik, Gary Smith, Paul Hellrich and Jack Baker.

With the American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Granite City American Legion Post 307 has scheduled a special event for veterans.

The organization will have its first annual Honored Veterans Dinner Night on Nov. 9 — two days before Veterans Day — at the Granite City Knights of Columbus Hall at 4225 Old Alton Road. The event starts at 6 p.m.

“If it turns out to be successful, we probably will be looking to do it every Veterans Day,” organizer Tom Cholevik said.

An organization of U.S. war veterans, the American Legion was established in Paris on March 15, 1919, by 1,000 officers and men of the American Expeditionary Forces, and it was chartered six months later by Congress.

“I told the guys that we need to do something for the 100th anniversary,” Cholevik said. “I always felt that Memorial Day is for those who paid the ultimate price, but Veterans Day is for all veterans. They all spent their time and did their duty, so I thought we need to call these guys up and show them a big celebration for what they did.”

Cholevik, who served in the Air Force from 1971-75, said Post 307 started planning the event in February.

“It takes a long time to get everything,” the organizer said. “I had to go out and get sponsors. It’s a lot of work.”

Cholevik’s son, Brian, will be the master of ceremonies. The event will also have a display from the Quilts of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides handmade quilts to veterans and active military members.

All veterans are admitted free with one guest.

“Right now, we have 19 table sponsors,” Cholevik said. “They all sponsor a table for $200 apiece. So we have placards on each table for table sponsors. Then we will have name tags for all of the vets. They’re all going to be wearing what branch they were in.”

Call Cholevik at (618) 789-0337 for more information.

