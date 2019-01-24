A sea of red

× Expand photo by Theo Tate St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and former pitcher Brad Thompson entertain the students during the Fredbird & Friends Elementary School Program on Jan. 7 at St. Elizabeth School.

St. Elizabeth School’s gymnasium was turned into a mini-Busch Stadium on Jan. 7.

All of the students from preschool to sixth grade participated in the Fredbird & Friends Elementary School Program at the gym. St. Louis Cardinals’ mascot Fredbird and former pitcher Brad Thompson were in attendance during the one-hour assembly.

Before the event began, students marched into the gym with their Cardinals gear and shouted, “Let’s go Cardinals!”

“The kids were ecstatic today,” school secretary Loretta Joyce said. “They were looking forward to wearing their red and white Cardinal gear today. I couldn’t be happier.”

The program is designed to educate and entertain St. Louis area students and emphasizes teamwork through three key messages — be active, be responsible and be yourself.

“We have a responsibility day in and day out to learn something every single day,” said Thompson, who pitched five seasons with the Cardinals from 2005-2009 and helped the franchise win its 10th World Series championship in 2006. “I think we need to enjoy being here (in school) every single day.”

Principal Michelle Williams said her staff spent the entire weekend preparing for the event by decorating the hallways and gym.

“We’re extremely excited to have the Cardinals here,” she said. “We had decorated the whole school. The kids have done a door decorating contest and we put artwork up. We’re just thrilled to have them here.”

The Catholic school was selected to have the event after one of the teachers, Emily Mangi, filled out an online application during the summer.

“We were very excited when we found out that our school was selected,” Williams said. “They wrote essays about teamwork to show the Cardinals that the school is all about teamwork and school pride.”

Mangi, who teaches fifth grade at St. Elizabeth, said she found out about the program while watching a Cardinals game during the summer.

“I dug a little deeper and they said it could be schoolwide,” she said. “I told the kids all of the time that I can teach you everything in these books, but I want to you all to be kind and awesome humans when you leave my room. It seems like an opportunity that will give us a little bit of extra boost for some good teamwork.”

Mangi (pronounced “mang”) said she was thrilled this year’s event was a success.

“I’m so proud of them,” the teacher said. “Our whole school has really come together this past week to make this really work. They normally wear their (school) uniforms, but today, it’s fun for them to be in red.”

Fredbird facts

Debuted April 7, 1979, against the Philadelphia Phillies, who introduced a new mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, the year before.

Fredbird was one of three new Major League Baseball mascots in 1979 (the others were the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Parrot and the Baltimore Orioles’ Oriole Bird).

Name derived from Redbird, a synonym for the cardinal bird and the Cardinals themselves

× Expand photo by Theo Tate St. Elizabeth students did some shouting during the event.