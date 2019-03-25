A taxing dilemma: Sales tax question to impact Wood River's future

× Expand In an attempt to illustrate the difference in sales tax between Wood River and surrounding communities, Mayor Cheryl Maguire went around and bought the same cheeseburger at McDonald's restaurants in Wood River, Alton, East Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire knows it’s a long road ahead, with plenty of hurdles along the way — the first and biggest coming in just a few days ­— but it’s a road she thinks will lead the city to a better tomorrow.

Maguire and city officials are working to get the word out ahead of the April 2 consolidated election regarding the city’s desire to impose a 1 percent sales tax on general merchandise. Maguire said the revenue is needed to undertake large-scale projects that the city would like to begin in the coming years, projects that can’t or won’t be done on the backs of homeowners.

Those projects include housing redevelopment and mandated infrastructure work, but the most notable is the discussion of a public-use recreation center on the site of the former Aquatic Center. Maguire said the space would offer year-round use and would likely include an indoor gymnasium, rooms for gymnastics and activities, and an elevated track, among other amenities.

A center that can be used year-round, rather than keeping open or rebuilding a pool that’s open for 85 days a year, is the “responsible path to take,” Maguire said.

“There’s a reason why communities around us are building rec centers,” she said. “It’s a need. People want someplace to go year-round, they want someplace safe. It’s just one more entity that lends to the quality of life.”

And while imposing an additional sales tax isn’t ideal, Maguire said the city believes it is the best option among a list of less-than-perfect alternatives.

“We felt like this was the most painless way to bring in additional revenue,” Maguire said.

Big ideas, little funding

The idea began to grow last May, when Maguire was asked to speak at a meeting for local real estate agents. She talked about the growing trend of older houses in Wood River being bought and rehabilitated, but also lamented the fact that so many of the city’s homes still remain in a floodplain, limiting the potential for even more progress.

Getting those 160-plus homes out of the floodplain would require millions of dollars, though — Maguire said a 2014 study estimated the cost of upgrading the retention pond near Sixth Street from a 50- to a 100-year flood level would be $4 million to $5 million — money the city doesn’t have in its reserves.

“We just don’t have it in the coffers,” Maguire said. “So we felt like, ‘Let’s take it to the voters. What do you want to see?’”

Last July, the city kicked off a series of public meetings, five in all, to get citizens’ input on the topic. Along with infrastructure — including alleviating flooding, and also separating the city’s aging stormwater and wastewater systems as required by law — a citizens committee said they viewed housing and quality of life improvements, such as a recreation center to replace the popular, recently demolished Wood River Aquatic Center, as top priorities for the city moving forward.

A design of the proposed recreation center the city would build with revenue from the 1 percent sales tax increase. A design of the proposed recreation center the city would build with revenue from the 1 percent sales tax increase.

The next question officials asked themselves was: if those improvements were to be made, how would the city pay for it? After kicking around a number of options, including seeking out grants, pursuing a public-private partnership, increasing property taxes and reducing staff, the sales tax increase was deemed the least burdensome and most fiscally responsible way to make improvements without affecting services.

The numbers, Maguire says, bear that out. Currently, 60 percent of the money spent in Wood River is by non-residents. The city also has a lower sales tax compared to neighboring municipalities — Maguire went around to local McDonald’s restaurants and bought a hamburger at each one, laying out the receipts to show that, after sales tax, the same 99-cent hamburger cost a penny less in Wood River than in nearby Alton, Godfrey, East Alton and Bethalto — so the additional 1 percent tax, according to Maguire, would merely pull them even with their neighbors.

'Where does it stop?'

Not everyone is cheering the tax increase, though.

Jeremy Plank, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party and a Wood River resident since 2005, said voters should think twice before giving the thumbs up to another tax increase.

“Every time a city can’t live within its means, the answer is always to pile on more taxes,” Plank said. “It’s bad enough that the state is trying to raise taxes, the school district raises our taxes every year, and now the city wants a new tax. Where does it stop?”

Plank cited a previous regime’s failure to submit renewal paperwork on time for one of the city’s TIF districts and the recent shuttering of the Aquatic Center as examples of instances where the city has taken unnecessary losses.

Plank also said he would like to see more limitations on the proposed tax “before opening our wallets.”

“If there was some sort of sunset provision on this sales tax, or if the use of the funds was more restricted to a specific need, like infrastructure, I might be a little more open to the idea,” Plank said. “But it looks like we’re just giving the mayor a blank check and hoping past results aren’t going to be an indication of future performance.”

Maguire said that, on the contrary, she believes the city is demonstrating accountability by taking the question to the voters, and “not just raising sales tax on our own like other cities in our area.”

“The taxpayers of Wood River are at a clear disadvantage by having a lower sales tax than our neighboring communities, by receiving less sales tax for essential projects,” she said. “An increase of 1 percent would level the playing field for us with the surrounding cities.

“The city council refuses to raise property taxes for these projects and is putting a sales tax before the citizens, who have said they want infrastructure, quality of life (rec center) and redevelopment of housing. The city is being accountable and getting out accurate information to its citizens. We are looking toward the future and the progress that is possible.”

Plank said he believes that while a lower sales tax might mean less money coming into the city’s coffers, it offers other benefits when trying to attract businesses and residents.

“Mayor Maguire makes the argument that our sales tax being lower than surrounding communities is a bad thing. I think it’s something that we should be celebrating,” Plank said. “It’s a competitive advantage.”

An uncertain future

If passed, the city would begin collecting the tax — Maguire said estimates conservatively project it to bring in an extra $1 million annually — but couldn’t touch it for projects for the first year, per the law. The city could then bond out the projects and begin work shortly thereafter.

If it doesn’t pass, the path forward is less clear. Maguire said the city will still have to do some of the projects, like the separation of the stormwater and wastewater systems, regardless of whether they receive the additional sales tax revenue. Those would likely have to be done in increments, with either the help of matching grants or by savings from other areas.

A design of the proposed recreation center, which would be on the property of the recently demolished Wood River Aquatic Center.

Other projects, such as the recreation center, would be put on hold indefinitely. What the City Council has no desire to do, Maguire said, is raise property taxes in the absence of the additional sales tax revenue.

“The council right now is totally against raising property taxes to tackle some of these projects,” Maguire said.

Ultimately, the question, and the path on which the city will embark in the coming years, will be decided by the ones most greatly impacted — the city’s residents. Whichever way it goes, April 2 is shaping up to be a pivotal date for the city’s future.

“We can’t maintain and hope for the best,” Maguire said. “You have to have a plan to move forward.”