A trip to the movies: Perfect attendance earns Granite City elementary students excursion to the cinema

First- to sixth-grade Granite City elementary students who had perfect attendance during the 2018-19 school year were awarded a field trip to the Granite City Cinema on May 10.

The students were chaperoned by Superintendent Jim Greenwald and Elementary Education Director Kristen Novacich-Koberna. They went on a behind-the-scenes tour of the cinema, which opened in 2010. They were also treated to a movie, popcorn, and soda.

“The children were great and we really had a super time,” Greenwald said. “I want to thank Mr. Marc Griffin (cinema manager), Mayor Ed Hagnauer and Economic Developer Cathy Hamilton.”

