A voice for students: GCHS senior enjoys time as School Board junior member

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Granite City High School senior Emily Kuehnel sits at her desk during a Granite City Board of Education meeting on Feb. 25.

Emily Kuehnel will never forget the summer of 2019.

That was when she found out she was hired as a student board member of the Granite City School District for the 2019-20 school year.

“I was watching a livestream of it and they said I got the position,” Kuehnel said. “I was with my mom and we hugged and we yelled. I was very excited.”

Kuehnel, a senior at Granite City High School, is the district’s third student representative and attends all board meetings. Her main duty is to provide insight to board members on how their decisions affect students.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Kuehnel said. “It’s very interesting to sit in the board meetings and learn about what exactly is going on. There are some things I don’t understand, like the treasurer’s report. But other things, like the calendar for next school year, I do have a voice to weigh in on, which is really nice.”

Kuehnel recently made a five-minute presentation on student safety.

“I got to talk to my fellow students and get that kind of information,” Kuehnel said. “That could be difficult sometimes because they want to give vague answers. Usually, I can press them a little more.”

Kuehnel found out about the student board member position during her junior year.

“I was in my history class with Mr. (Vince) Willaredt and he was talking about it,” the senior said. “Mr. Willaredt was really big on students getting positions like this. He was passing out papers about it and a bunch of my friends were like, ‘Hey, Emily, you should try out for something like that.’”

After filling out an application, Kuehnel went for an interview with the School Board during the summer.

“That was really scary because I was at a table with a bunch of people,” Kuehnel said. “They were like, ‘Why you want this position?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a voice for students.’”

Kuehnel was hired during a School Board meeting in early August.

“It was really late at night,” she said. “It was 9 o’clock when I first got it (the livestream) shown to me.”

Megan Keel was the district’s student board member in the 2017-18 school year. Skylar Burns served that role last year.

Kuehnel worked her first day as a student board member on Aug. 27.

“I was a little bit nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” Kuehnel said. “I came a little bit overdressed. I was very, very worried. I came in with a notepad and ink pen. I was already to take notes. They were like, ‘No, we give you a binder.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I usually get my binder and I get to flip through. It was nerve-wracking. I didn’t exactly know what to expect. The board members are very open and very receptive to what I have to say.”

Kuehnel, also a member of GCHS’ National Honor Society, plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College next year. She said she hopes to return to the district to work as a teacher.

“I like learning and I really want to share my passion for learning with other people,” Kuehnel said. “I want to make them just as passionate about learning as I am. Learning doesn’t have to be something that’s tedious or boring. It can be something exciting and amazing, and I want to make students see that, too.”

Upcoming board meetings

March 24

April 14

May 12

May 26

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter