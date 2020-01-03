A welcome Intrusion

× Expand The Intrusion performs at Bushfest.

The Intruders, Preston and Ashton Schlepers' grandfather's band, in the 1960s

From a young age, Preston Schlepers knew he wanted to be a musician. His desire to follow that path ultimately led to the creation of a new local band, The Intrusion, which recently had the opportunity to play at Bushfest, a well-known annual music festival.

“I always knew that I wanted to start a band when I started playing drums,” Preston said. “I knew it was time when I was going into my junior year of high school. I was telling myself if I wanted to have a band, start now or you’re going to regret it, and was basically thinking about it over the summer of 2019. Then one day, I just started texting, and finding people who play an instrument.”

In addition to Preston on drums, The Intrusion is made of additional members Joe Whiteside (lead vocals, lead guitar), Jacob Pullen (bass guitar), and Preston’s younger brother, Ashton Schlepers (rhythm guitar). The band plays music from many genres, including classic rock, new rock, and blues.

Preston and Ashton come into the band with years of musical experience, in spite of their youth. Preston, 17, started playing practice drums at age 4, receiving his first real drum set at the age of 10. It was at this age that Preston also learned to play guitar. Recently, he taught himself to play the piano. Ashton, 15, has been playing guitar since age 8.

When Preston first approached Ashton about whether or not he would like to start a band, he was apprehensive at first. But he soon realized he had made a great decision.

“When my brother, Preston, first approached me about being in the band, at first I was not sure. But then I like, ‘Why not?’, and I did,” Ashton said.

From the beginning, their parents were enthusiastic about the idea of them starting a band.

“Their dad and I thought it was a great idea, and told them to go for it,” said Elizabeth Schlepers, the boys’ mother.

Their grandfather’s band, The Intruders, served as a major inspiration for the formation of their band. Back in the 1960s, The Intruders — the boys’ grandfather, his brother and friends — opened for popular bands such as The Kinks and Sam the Sham and The Pharaohs.

“I always try to do my best at the gigs and make him (my grandfather) proud,” Preston said. “I feel like I’m making the whole family proud for doing this, and it gives him a flashback to his band too, while watching us play.”

Joe Whiteside, lead vocals and lead guitarist, brings his share of musical experience to the band. When he was in third grade, he started delving into playing music. Once in the fourth grade, he taught himself to play the ukulele.

“From here, my passion began to grow, and at 14 I finally picked up a guitar,” Joe said. “I fell in love. I knew then I wanted to be a musician. It’s a life goal of mine, and I’m not about to quit on it.”

After spending some time in his previous band, Accidentally on Purpose, Joe was ready to take on the challenge of vocals and lead guitar in The Intrusion.

“Through a friend, I was put into contact with Preston. We had a jam session, and it really just escalated from there,” Joe said. “We clicked, and when he asked if I wanted to start a band, I could really one say one thing: ‘Let’s do it.’”

Doug Bush, local musician and Bushfest’s namesake, heard about The Intrusion through Whiteside, whose previous band included Bush’s son as a member, as well The Intrusion’s rhythm guitarist, Jacob Pullen. Bush was enthusiastic about including the band in this year’s lineup.

“The Intrusion is perfect for Bushfest,” Bush said. “I really enjoy having young musicians play, and people really enjoy hearing youth, especially like The Intrusion, who create their own music. They have some originals, but mostly play cover songs, but in their own way. Their performance is genuine, and rock and blues-driven.”

As far as the band’s future plans, Preston Schlepers admits uncertainty at this point. But he remains optimistic about opportunities.

“Plans after high school for the band are unknown, to be honest,” Preston said. “I would love for the band to continue on after high school, but we’re going to get into colleges, and have a career in something. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but if the band gets big, then it’s going to be a fun, continuous adventure that won’t stop.”

Joe Whiteside also has high hopes for The Intrusion’s future.

“I’d like to attempt a record deal, tour, and make a living doing what I love, with the people I love,” Joe said. “Personally, I’d like to go to college to further my own music studies.”

