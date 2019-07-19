A wheelin’ good time: Roxana Park District to host auto and motorcycle show Aug. 4

× Expand The Aug. 4 auto and bike show at Roxana Park will feature multiple categories of cars, truck and motorcycles.

Show divisions will include cars from past decades up to the present day.

After a hiatus of several years, the Roxana Park District is bringing back the Roxana Park Auto and Bike Show and its impressive array of classic and customized automobiles and motorcycles Sunday, Aug. 4, at Roxana Park, 2 Park Drive in Roxana.

Debbie Ferry, director of the park district, says the show started 35 years ago. It has been a big hit in past years and the district is hoping to see that same level of participation again.

“Some years there were up to 200 cars,” she says.

Ferry has been with the Roxana Park District for 25 years and has a personal interest in show cars.

“My dad has a ’40 and a ’65 Chevy, so I’ve always enjoyed the show,” she says.

The show will consist of automobiles and motorcycles ranging from 1940s street rods to present-day modified and performance vehicles, as well as antique and custom-created vehicles. There are 32 divisions for automobiles and 3 divisions for motorcycles. Entries can be domestic or foreign.

Show divisions include stock cars, Corvettes, MOPAR cars, rat rods, street rods, Camaros, and Mustangs, as well as full-size trucks and sport-utility vehicles. Motorcycle divisions include imports, domestics and open class, including trikes.

Special best of show awards will be given in several categories, including best GM, Ford and MOPAR. Best of show awards will also be given for paint, interior, and engine, as well as for best pro street and best custom vehicle.

Entry registration will take place the day of the show from 8 a.m. until noon. The registration fee is $20. The first 100 entrants will receive t-shirts, dash plaques and event giveaways.

The show will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Awards and prizes will be given for all categories. Judging will be performed by the Give Back Pack, a group of car enthusiasts based out of Columbia, Ill., that helps organizations stage charity car shows. Its goal is to make a positive difference in people’s lives “one car show at a time.”

Admission is free to the public. Ferry says the show is a great event for families with children of all ages. It also draws the interest of anyone who likes classic or customized cars and motorcycles. She says there is ample shade in which people can relax and just enjoy the day.

“It is just a great show and a great time for everyone,” she says.

Bob Newberry, a Roxana firefighter, will serve as DJ for music provided throughout the day. The Roxana Wrestling Club will have food and refreshments for sale.

Ferry says passes will be provided to anyone who would like to swim that day in the park’s municipal swimming pool.

“It’s just really a great event and great chance for people in the community to get together and have a good time,” she says.

Proceeds will benefit the Roxana Wrestling Club. More information is available on the park district’s website under the special events tab.

