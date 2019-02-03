A year of successes

× Expand photo submitted by the RiverBend Growth Association (From left) RBGA President John Keller, outgoing RBGA Chairman John Roberts, incoming RBGA Chairman Rob Schwartz, and RBGA Chairman elect for 2020 Brad Goacher from Alton Memorial Hospital

Hundreds of business and community leaders once again gathered in the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons building on Jan. 24 for the annual RiverBend Growth Association Annual Dinner.

The event has become a fixture for the business community, highlighting the Riverbend’s efforts and recognizing businesses and individuals for going “above and beyond.”

Following the addition of new board members Jeff Lauritzen, Stan Scott, Tom Berry, and Denise VonderHaar and recognition of outgoing board members Karen Wilson, Al Meyer, Karen Cooper and Cindy Smalley, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau (formerly the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau) CEO and President Brett Stawar honored his organization’s board and presented to the crowd the newest Great Rivers and Routes tourism commercial advertising the region.

Stawar then presented the annual Spirit of Tourism award to Old Bakery Beer Company.

“From the get-go, the Rogalsky family has been keen on quality programming, food and events,” Stawar said. “They quickly incorporated Drink for a Cause nights, music, events, seasonal brews (and more).”

The owners’ involvement in bringing the Small Business Revolution series to Alton last year also was recognized.

The 2018 Chairman Award was presented to the entire Riverbend community, in large part for its combined efforts to bring the reality series to the area.

The 12 RBGA Business of the Month honorees for 2018 were also recognized, including State Street Market; Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab Inc.; Bowl Haven, United Methodist Village, Nautilus Fitness Center, Alton Physical Therapy, Adams Development Company, Bliss Salon and Spa, Jeff Lauritzen of Country Financial, Investment Planners, Old Bakery Beer Company, and Hit-N-Run Food Stores.

The event concluded with outgoing RBGA Chairman of the Board John Roberts of Roberts Motors welcoming new RBGA Chairman Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville.

× Expand photo submitted by the RiverBend Growth Association Outgoing RBGA Chairman John Roberts passes the gavel to incoming Chairman Rob Schwartz.