AARP Illinois and Alton Livability Community hold naming contest

AARP Illinois and the Alton Livability Committee are inviting the public to participate in naming its new Age Friendly Facebook page.

The theme for the Facebook page is “Age Friendly community for all ages for the Alton area.” They are looking for a short, enticing title that will inspire Facebook users to like the page, use it to promote their community events, and be part of an ongoing conversation in Alton.

“AARP Livable Communities supports the efforts of neighborhoods, towns, cities and rural areas to be a great place for people of all ages,” a press release states. “We believe that communities should provide safe and walkable streets; age- friendly housing and transportation options. Other priorities include access to needed services and opportunities for residents of all ages to participate in community life.”

Submit your name suggestion to Denise St. Peters at altonlady1@gmail.com by March 15.

