ABOB cancels Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair

Alton Band and Orchestra Builders

Alton Band and Orchestra Builders has canceled the 32nd annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair scheduled for Dec. 5-6 at Alton High School.

The organization canceled the event because of uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect crafters, shoppers, students and volunteers.

ABOB is looking forward to next year’s fair Dec. 4-5, 2021, at Alton High School. Information will soon be available at www.abob.net.

For information, contact Dave and Paula Fritz at abobcraftfair@gmail.com or (618) 474-6996.

