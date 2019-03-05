ABOB dinner-auction to support district’s music program

Alton Band and Orchestra Builders

The 16th annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Music Matters Dinner & Auction will be Saturday, March 16, in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. The theme is “The Red Carpet.”

Tickets are $30 per person. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing of auction items and bidding for silent auction items. Dinner will be at 7 p.m., followed by a live auction at 8:15 p.m. Performances by the AHS Jazz Band and the Symphonic Orchestra will begin at 6 p.m.

There are many items available to purchase, including gift certificates to restaurants; Cardinals baseball tickets, including a set of four in the exclusive Redbird club area and a set of four in the all-inclusive National Car Rental Club; $300 gift certificates for Alton Refrigeration, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Halpin Music Co.; a handmade teddy bear from Ballard’s Bears; a two-day, one-night stay at the Mark & Susan Cappel Villa at the Lake of the Ozarks, and more.

Dinner will be catered by Lewis and Clark’s food service and includes London broil, tarragon roasted chicken, a baked potato bar, salad, seasonal vegetables and desserts. Coffee, tea and water are included and there will be a cash bar featuring a specialty cocktail and adult beverages.

Proceeds support the Alton School District’s instrumental music program. Reservations are requested by March 12 by calling Ed Gray at (618) 466-9240 or Laura Plummer at (618) 474-6967.

