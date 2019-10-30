Access to financial data leads to legal dispute among Madison County office-holders

Faccin and Prenzler

Just as leaves tumble every year around this time, so do county elected officials and administrators turn to their annual task of passing a budget.

But this year, the process was preceded by a conflict between county officeholders over access to the information used to develop the budget.

The county board on March 20 approved a resolution to open up the county’s financial software, traditionally the domain of County Auditor Rick Faccin’s office, to County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and representatives of his administration. The affirmative vote, by a 13-12 Republican vs. Democrat tally, launched a dispute that ended up in the courts prior to its settlement this summer by the parties.

Faccin said he believes the request for access to the software was not about having information to complete the budget. In a statement, he pointed out the administration’s shifting arguments to defend the resolution. According to Faccin, the arguments went from needing missing information, later moved to the board having the right to access information held by any county office, and ended up claiming the information was not in a workable format.

“I think people need to know the truth,” Faccin said.

“We have never denied anyone financial information they have asked for,” he said.

The software contains names of grand jury members, references to inmates’ medical procedures, and names of minors who have served as witnesses in criminal cases — information legally prohibited from public disclosure.

“It’s about the protection of the privacy of citizens in this county and not subjecting them to class action lawsuits,” Faccin said.

Protecting personal information was especially on the auditor’s mind amid an ongoing investigation by the Illinois attorney general’s office. The investigation came about after Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons received information in late 2017 that county employees may have improperly handled Freedom of Information Act requests and accessed confidential information.

“I’m not going to turn over personal information to people under investigation, and that’s it,” Faccin said in the minutes of the March 20 county board meeting.

At that meeting, Gibbons told the board he believed the separation of powers among the county’s constitutional officers prohibited the board from enforcing the resolution, and enforcing it would require litigation.

As Prenzler sees it, the resolution represented his administration’s attempts to bring the county in line with the best practices of county governments throughout Illinois. In other counties, the administration routinely has access to the financial ledger, he said.

“I guess the administration before us wasn’t interested in looking at it, but if you call other counties, that’s what they do,” Prenzler said. “It’s a real question: Why is this county different than all other counties? Why is the bookkeeper telling the management that the management can’t see the accounting information?”

Prenzler also questioned the presence of confidential information in the software.

“That information is confidential, is sacrosanct, and why is the auditor putting it in the general ledger?” he asked. “I don’t think he is, honestly, but I can’t say for sure because I haven’t seen it.”

The parties eventually agreed to a settlement of the lawsuit filed by Faccin on March 29 against Prenzler, County Administrator Doug Hulme, Treasurer Chris Slusser and the county board. The board on Aug. 21 approved the settlement 13-11, with mostly Democrats — joined by two Republicans — voting in favor. As Faccin describes it, the agreement gives board members access to part of the software containing data they previously received in daily, monthly and quarterly reports.

“Our office has always been transparent and thorough in providing all the financial information to county officials and citizens, both periodically and on request,” Faccin wrote in a statement. “The settlement gives the (county) board the same financial information they have always received, but without the disclosure of the non-financial, private data that their resolution would have required.”

Prenzler said as far as this year’s budgeting process, the settlement came too late to make a difference, but he hopes the situation changes after the November 2020 election. Faccin is retiring when his term ends, and the likely auditor candidates are Republican county board member David Michael and Democratic East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood.

“I can guarantee you if he (Michael) wins, the management will be able to see the accounting software and confidential information will not be put in the general ledger,” Prenzler said. “We’ll be like other counties.”

