Activities wanted for Small Town – Big World

Alton Main Street will present its third annual cultural celebration, Small Town – Big World, on Saturday, May 4.

The day will feature activities representing a diverse community in establishments across downtown Alton. The event is a homegrown effort with members of the public contributing elements of ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities.

A passport will direct attendees on this self-guided exploration, and there is still time to add more activities.

“We would like to encourage residents to contact our office if they have access to any element of their heritage that they would like to share – big or small,” said Sasha Bassett, president of Alton Main Street and chairperson of the event. Community members who would like to contribute to the celebration are encouraged to contact Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or info@altonmainstreet.org to discuss specifics. Performances and exhibits will be grouped in appropriate venues and scheduled based on mutual availability.

The YWCA of Alton will display Alton's rich black history, and at this venue attendees can also “Meet A Muslim” with the Center for American Islamic Relations, and learn about Jewish traditions as well. The Old Bakery Beer Company will represent England within the restaurant, and host a melting pot of other cultures in their event space such as capoeria, a blend of Brazilian dance and martial arts, as well as traditional dancing and clothing from the Philippines. Germania Brew Haus will share elements of their heritage with a special menu, including Weihenstaphener beer on tap, a lager from the world’s oldest brewery, founded in 1050 A.D. and located in Germany. It's Raining Zen will feature Native American culture and spirituality, featuring a painted horse and drum circles. Little Mexico will feature Mexican and Mayan clothing, cuisine and folk art. The Haskell House Children’s Museum will feature a dress-up station with apparel from cultures around the world, make-it-and-take-it crafts, and cuisine from an array of countries. The Hayner Public Library will have a display of internationally themed books for anyone who would like to gain a deeper understanding of all the cultures that are represented and information about how to research genealogy.

“This will be a very exciting day for Alton to demonstrate that we are an inclusive community where people embrace and celebrate what makes each of us unique,” said Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street. “An international event has been one of the most-requested activities we’ve heard from the public, and Alton Main Street is thrilled to be able to provide the framework to bring everyone together.”

Tickets are available in advance for $10 at participating venues, or they can be purchased from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the day of the event in the lobby of Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway in Alton. Tickets are not required to receive a passport and enjoy the activities, but are encouraged to offset costs of producing the event. Ticket holders will receive a travel journal and be entered into a drawing for prizes, including a pair of box seat tickets to the Fox Theater, a report from Ancestry.com, and gift certificates from local restaurants. A schedule of events will soon be found on the Events page of DowntownAlton.com as well as facebook.com/AltonMainStreet.

Alton Main Street thanks event sponsors Simmons Hanly Conroy; Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd., Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Happy Trails Production and Entertainment, AdVantage, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, and Riverbender.com.

