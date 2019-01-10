Acts of kindness

× Expand Dwayne Saul (third from left), a member of Granite City Knights of Columbus, presents coats to the members of the Coats For Kids program.

Mike Levy visited the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton on Dec. 15.

It was a visit the grand knight of the Granite City Knights of Columbus will never forget.

“I went up to the Children’s Home for the first time and that was something else, seeing those kids who don’t have much,” Levy said. “They’re very thankful for everything we did. We gave each of them a gift. We’re very blessed to do that. I wanted to see what this is all about. It’s really neat.”

The Knights of Columbus made plenty of donations in 2018. The organization gave more than $113,000 to the Catholic Children’s Home, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Riverbend Head Start. It also had programs such as Coats for Kids — where it donates coats to children during the winter — and the Intellectual Disabilities Drive, also known as the Tootsie Roll Drive.

“It’s all local,” said Levy, who became grand knight in July after being in the organization for eight years. “Most of our money stays here locally in the Tri-Cities area of Granite City, Madison, Venice, Mitchell and Pontoon Beach. We do donate a little bit nationally, but most of it stays local.”

Levy said the organization raises money from bingo on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We try to spread it around,” Levy said. “A lot of these organizations are losing all of their funding like the United Way and stuff like that because they’re cutting back, so we try to help out as much as we can. When we get a request, we try to help them out as much as we can.”

The Knights of Columbus donated $54,200 to schools such as Marquette Catholic in Alton, Father McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon, and Holy Family and St. Elizabeth Catholic in Granite City.

The organization also gave $900 to the Catholic Children’s Home and $300 apiece to the Granite City High School CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities), Elks Child Care and the Granite City Junior Service programs.

“It’s very fulfilling,” Levy said of the donations. “It makes you feel good.”

The Grand Knight said the Knights of Columbus will continue to help out other organizations in 2019.

“Basically, we raise money to help the community,” he said. “So we’re here to help the community in not only just the charities, but we also help the schools. Not just Catholic schools, but to the public schools, too. We usually donate to the exact same places every year, but we also add something to them too.”

Levy said the organization plans to have its annual dinner dance for the athletes of the Special Olympics of Southern Illinois on Feb. 2. The event is always scheduled a day before the Super Bowl.

“It’s a pretty neat event,” he said. “They really have fun. A few years ago, they had Fredbird (the St. Louis Cardinals’ mascot) coming out here and getting down with them.”

The Knights of Columbus also has a spelling bee and a free-throw contest for children every year.

