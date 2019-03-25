Adam Mahlandt named United Way board chair

Mahlandt

Adam Mahlandt, general superintendent for Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, has been named 2019 auxiliary board chair for the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. He succeeds Juliette Douglas of Six Mile Regional Library District, who most recently held the chair position.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division also welcomed Brett Bowlby of Kraft Heinz, Tammie Fleming of FCB Banks, Nancy LeVault of Southwest Illinois College, Capt. George McLaren of the Granite City Police Department, and Antonio Wellmaker of United Steelworkers 1063 as new members to the auxiliary board.

“United Way is woven into the fabric of our region, supporting local families through education, health, financial stability and basic needs,” Mahlandt said. “Our community is incredibly generous and I’m honored to serve as the Tri-Cities Area Division’s board chair and help people in our area.”

Mahlandt has served on the auxiliary board of the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way since 2014. He was the Tri-Cities Area Division’s campaign chair in 2017, leading the community to raise more than $530,000. Mahlandt has been with the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis in a variety of roles, including director of customer service and marketing and director of train operations. In addition, Mahlandt served in the Army Reserves from 1997-2005 and was in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2004.

United Way’s Tri-Cities Area Division helps more than 80,000 people each year in Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, and Venice.

