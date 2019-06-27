Additional events at Alton Amphitheater canceled after flooding

× Expand Submitted photo Some of the damage inflicted upon the Alton Amphitheater grounds by recent flooding.

The traditional July 3 “Fireworks on the Mississippi” will go on as scheduled, but the concert and festivities on the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater grounds have been canceled as a result of the recent flooding. The amphitheater grounds will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

Additionally, the Grand Funk Railroad/Ozark Mountain Daredevils performance at the amphitheater on July 20 has been canceled. Full refunds for this event are available at the point of purchase. Credit card orders will be refunded automatically. Refunds typically appear on your credit card statement within 3-10 business days of issue.

The fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 p.m., but will be moved to the old Great Central Lumber lot. Limited parking will be available in the Argosy lot on Henry Street.

The Alton Amphitheater Commission is confident Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will be in excellent shape for the Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival, Alton Expo, Nelly concert, Senior Services Plus Feed the Need and additional events planned for the rest of the summer, Chairman Robert Stephan said in a release.