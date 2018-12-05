Advanced practice nurse joins health center

Nyman

Advanced practice nurse Talisha Nyman has joined the staff of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Specializing in neurology and pain medicine, Nyman received her medical degree from Maryville University in St. Louis and is board-certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“We are pleased to welcome Talisha Nyman to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” said Cheryl Hale, director of OSF Medical Group in Alton. “With a combined training in neurology and pain medicine and a strong desire to serve her patients, Talisha is a welcome addition to the OSF Medical Group team.”

Originally from the Midwest, Nyman said she enjoys the comfort, compassion and familiarity that comes from living in a small town.

“I strive to provide patient-centered care,” she said. “I want patients to be informed and feel confident in any medical decisions that are made during their appointment as well as throughout their treatment.”

