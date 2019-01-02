Adventure on the itinerary for SWIC presentation

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Lake Louise in the Canadian Rockies

Dreaming of your next big adventure? Let Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons help make it a reality! Plan to attend the Travelogue program at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at PSOP, 201 N. Church St. in Belleville.

The meeting will highlight the following two excursions:

Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park – July 31 to Aug. 6

Explore the natural wonders of the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park in Montana during the most spectacular time of year. The seven-day, six-night trip includes round-trip airport transfers from Fairview Heights, round-trip airfare from St. Louis, motorcoach transportation, nine meals, sightseeing, admissions per itinerary, six nights lodging, hotel transfers, baggage handling and travel insurance. Highlights of the adventure include standing on a 1,000-foot-thick glacier, riding down the Going-to-the-Sun Highway, viewing spectacular waterfalls and wildlife in their natural habitats, Moraine Lake, Valley of Ten Peaks, Peyto Lake, Icefield Parkway, Athabasca Glacier Ice Explorer, 1930s Red Jammer Touring Cars and more. A valid passport is required for this trip and must be valid through Feb. 7, 2020.

Danube River European Cruise, Sept. 20-29, 2020

Experience all the history and culture of the Danube Riverway including a performance of “Oberammergau Passion Play” and Munich’s legendary Oktoberfest, plus visit ancient cities and villages in Germany, Hungary, Austria and Slovakia. The eight-night trip leaves Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The tour includes round-trip airfare, six-night outside cabin cruise accommodations, one night in Oberammergau and one night in Munich area hotel accommodations, 21 meals, activities, hotel and ship transfers, baggage handling, international taxes, fees, fuel and port charges.

The 2020 performance of “Oberammergau Passion Play” marks the 42nd presentation of the historically significant production, first performed in 1634. Enjoy Munich’s world famous Oktoberfest at your own pace, navigate through the festival and indulge in authentic Bavarian food, sample “liquid bread” or beer, and discover an array of history and culture.

Also included in the itinerary are city tours of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Munich, a Durnstein walking tour and wine-tasting, and more.

For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Group Travel Specialist Nancy Bauer at (618) 234-4410, ext. 7020.

