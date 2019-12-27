Advocates fight for more warming centers in Alton

× Expand Homeless stock image

Rev. Peter Hough, Rev. Dave Burger, Kristen Gaither and Rev. Jason Harrison are on a mission to help people in Alton who may not have a warm place to stay on cold, miserable winter nights.

Members of the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance, they have been spearheading a proposal for the past couple of months to open warming center facilities throughout the community.

“The main thing we want to do is prevent death and keep people warm,” Harrison said. “We are willing to commit care for others who are unable to stay warm this winter.”

Only one warming center is actively open at Deliverance Temple Church, 1125 E. Sixth St. The group is working on logistics and talking with city officials about opening more.

“We are just a group of people who decided there was a need, and we all pitched in to make it happen,” Harrison said. “We had a funeral at my dad’s church a couple weeks back for two brothers who were trying to stay warm. They had their own home and appliances and everything, but they were trying to stay warm by using the stove. It didn’t light and they fell asleep and both died by carbon monoxide poisoning. Two brothers died because they did not have what it took to keep warm.”

In a letter drafted by Hough, he outlined the purpose of the warming centers and made it clear the facilities are not just for the homeless or the poor.

“We are asking you to make room for your actual neighbors,” the letter reads. “Make room for the grandma letting her grandson have the space heater next to his bed while she sleeps in a chair next to the oven. Not all guests who come to overnight warming centers are homeless. For some, the coldest nights of the year are unbearable in their own homes. Having nowhere to go, they do what they can to keep their house warm, even when their only options are unsafe.

“Make room for the woman sleeping in her car hoping to get enough rest to perform well at work in the morning,” the letter continues. “Make room for children and LGBTQ youth who are often kicked out of their homes. Make room for the veteran who served us halfway around the world and returned with PTSD and too little support. Make room for the man who is sleeping in a tent waiting to get his ID back so he can get disability benefits so he can get housing while waiting for his employment services appointment. Make room for the woman escaping domestic abuse with her children. These are the real people we can help. They aren’t caricatures, and they shouldn’t be judged by the worst of what a homeless person has done.”

The warming centers will be available when temperatures dip below 20 degrees. According to Harrison, in addition to a place to sleep, guests will be offered meals and entertainment.

“People will come in around 6 p.m.,” he said. “When they come in, they will be offered a hot meal, and from there, we will have volunteers available to assist and have conversations with them and there will be board games for entertainment. Then they will go upstairs and rest and then come back down in the morning for breakfast. People usually leave between 8-8:30 a.m.”

Deliverance Temple Church can seat 600 people comfortably.

Harrison says there has been a lot of community support behind the proposal.

“The community at large has come together to assist,” he said. “If you look at our Facebook page, Overnight Warming Centers Alton, thousands of people have been liking, sharing and commenting. We have over 135 volunteers who signed up saying they would stay the night to help clean up, cook, assist in any way they can. Other churches have stepped up, saying they wouldn’t mind helping and they wouldn’t mind hosting a warming center. I think these centers will truly benefit the people of Alton. When I think of Alton, I think of unity, diversity and love.”

Alton resident Cheryl Edwards was on board immediately once she heard about the warming centers.

“I am so happy to see the people of Alton pulling together to make these much needed warming centers a reality. They are essential. I know many people who will make use of them, and I will do what I can to help.”

However, there has been some concern about the project, primarily from city officials.

“Most of the backlash have been from stagnant, non-creative leadership,” Harrison said. “They took a vow to serve everybody, but have now decided that when you say everybody, to them, it’s those they only want to serve.”

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons is among those concerned. He could not be reached for comment, but in a written statement, he cites concerns about what will happen to the individuals utilizing the centers once the weather breaks and the warming centers close. He also cites safety concerns because a large percentage of Alton’s homeless community includes registered sex offenders and people with a history of substance abuse or mental illness.

“As the chief of police, my primary concern is always the safety of the citizens of Alton, and the neighborhoods they live in,” the letter states. “I feel strongly that the leaders of the warming centers initiative have not developed a plan to protect not only our citizens, but also the very people they are trying to help. I firmly believe that the warming centers fulfill a need for those who seek shelter during the harsh winter weather. We should always help those in need. However, with the current proposed plans, or lack thereof, I do not feel we are truly providing these individuals with the safety and resources to help them get back on their feet, and we are setting our community up for more problems than solutions. Until these issues are addressed, I cannot, as the chief of police, provide my unconditional support to these centers being opened in our community.”

Harrison said he’s frustrated with the lack of response from Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, who declined to be interviewed.

“He said he is willing to have conversations about us, but he wants them to be off the record,” Harrison said. “Again, if you take a vow to serve a county or city, that means everyone. Unfortunately, many of those people are disenfranchised, homeless, do not have resources like some of us do.”

“Kurt Prenzler is initiating and desiring contact with the media on this issue more than initiating conversations with the people who are planning it,” Hough added. “We have received little initiation throughout this entire process from him.”

“Some people are more concerned about us becoming a tent city or a tent county than value human life,” Harrison concluded.

Advocates don’t plan to rest until the warming centers are in full swing. Additionally, they say they have helped three people receive housing, helped a couple regain possession of their home, and connected with World Wide Technology, which will help people with employment. One individual begins a new job Jan. 6.

For more information, visit Overnight Warming Centers Alton on Facebook.

