AFL-CIO endorses Daiber for county board chairman

× Expand Dr. Robert Daiber, pictured with his wife, Karen, is sworn in as Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools by the Honorable Dennis Ruth, Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

Bob Daiber, Democratic candidate for Madison County Board chairman, received an early endorsement from the 12th Congressional C.O.P.E. AFL-CIO.

“This endorsement was made because of Bob Daiber’s strong support for organized labor,” said Glyn Ramage, president of the 12th Congressional C.O.P.E., which represents tens of thousands of workers.

The endorsement allows Daiber to participate in Labor Day parades and union celebrations. Only endorsed candidates are allowed to participate.

“I am honored to receive this endorsement and I will continue my strong support for working men and women of this area,” Daiber said.

Daiber is a former union president of a local Illinois Education Association teachers union and worked to bring about project labor agreements with school districts as regional superintendent of schools in Madison County.

“The strong support of organized labor will definitely help my campaign gain momentum,” Daiber said.

