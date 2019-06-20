After nearly 30 years with department, Bethalto police chief to retire

× Expand Welch

After nearly 30 years with the Bethalto Police Department, Police Chief Craig Welch this week notified the village of his plans to retire next month.

Welch said Wednesday that he submitted retirement papers, and that his retirement will be effective July 6. Welch said he plans to keep working following his retirement from public service, and that he’s eyeing an opportunity in the private sector.

Welch started on at the department in December 1990 as a part-time dispatcher. He became a police officer in 1995, and over his three decades he has worked dispatch, patrol, investigations, and administration.

Welch was also assigned part-time to the FBI Springfield Division Child Exploitation Task Force, from 2007 to 2015. In 2016, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy, a law enforcement executive training course held at Quantico, Va.

Welch has been the village’s police chief since May 2018, when he was appointed following the retirement of Chief Gregory Smock.

“I have worked on cases from stolen bicycles to homicides, and everything in between,” Welch said in an email. “I am proud of all the people I have been able to help. I am very grateful for all of the relationships that I have made in the community and with the hundreds of professional service providers (educators, medical, fire, police, social services, etc.). Helping others truly is a gift. I want to thank the citizens of Bethalto for their support. I am grateful for the quality of life that I have been able to provide my family while working for Bethalto PD.”

Welch said he plans to remain active as a volunteer for the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, Bethalto Library, and Bethalto Kiwanis.

The retirement comes a month after the village’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to not approve his reappointment to the role of police chief. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow reappointed Welch to the role until the June meeting, and Winslow again last week reappointed Welch on a one-month basis.

“There has been a great many people that have come forward to share their sentiments,” Welch said regarding his retirement announcement, which he made on his personal Facebook page Wednesday. “It has been fortifying to hear the positivity from them. I am looking forward with a focus on my family. Too many times over the years they have had to make adjustments because of my job. I never could have done this without them.”

Winslow said no decisions have been made on whom he will appoint to succeed Welch. That appointment would require approval from the board as well.