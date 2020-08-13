Agencies distributing 2.5 million face coverings to schools

The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are distributing 2.5 million free cloth face coverings to public schools around the state. The free masks ensure every child may access the learning opportunities provided by their school, regardless of their ability to purchase a face covering or make one at home.

The state has procured 2.5 million cloth masks to equip every student and staff member in all Illinois public schools. ISBE and IEMA have shipped 2.3 million to schools to date. ISBE and IEMA also are distributing face shields that school personnel and students may wear in addition to the cloth masks for increased protection. Wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings, is a requirement for all individuals when learning or working in-person in Illinois schools this fall.

The 2020 Census self-response deadline has been extended to Sept. 30, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Medical experts have determined that wearing face coverings is essential to safely reopen our schools for in-person instruction,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “We encourage schools to communicate with students and families about the importance of wearing their face covering to protect themselves, their neighbors, their grandparents, and their teachers.”

“A face covering is a key tool to reintroducing our normal everyday activities in a COVID environment,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “By distributing these cloth face masks to each public-school student, teacher, and staff, we are providing the tools each district needs to foster a healthy and safe educational setting.”

Providing the free cloth masks reduces the burden on individual school districts to procure PPE and frees up local resources for other expenses. Public schools may request additional PPE following the process outlined at www.isbe.net/Documents/PPE-.

Find additional information about COVID-19 and education at www.isbe.net/covid19.

