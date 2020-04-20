Agencies team up to promote road safety

× Expand Under regulations that took effect in 2004, fines for speeding in work zones are $375 for first-time offenders and $1,000 for second-time offenders, regardless of the presence of workers. If workers are present, motorists can lose their driver’s license for 90 days if they get a second violation.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Tollway, Illinois State Police, industry partners and frontline construction workers are joining forces once again for National Work Zone Awareness Week to ensure Safe Work Zones for All. Throughout Illinois, improving and maintaining infrastructure continues as an essential public service, with special care being taken to protect workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At IDOT, we are committed to keeping this construction season on schedule, but urge the public to keep following stay-at-home orders and traveling only if you must,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “If you are driving at any time this year, you will drive through a work zone. Put down the phone. Pay attention to the signs. Don’t speed. At the end of the day, everyone wants to get home safely.”

The theme for this year’s National Work Zone Awareness Week is Safe Work Zones for All: Protect Workers. Protect Road Users, reinforcing the message that work zones present special safety considerations for workers and anyone traveling through them, including drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users.

To further protect workers this year and help stop the spread of the coronavirus, extra safety plans are in place. Safety measures include limiting the number of people on a job site, keeping a 6-foot distance between workers, avoiding sharing tools and performing meetings online or via conference call.

Because of decreased traffic volumes and improving weather, increased speeding and severe crashes are becoming growing concerns.

Each year, more than 5,100 crashes on average occur in Illinois work zones, resulting in almost 1,400 injuries. In 2019, 30 people died in work zones in Illinois, including one worker.

Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that sets a penalty of between $100 and $1,000 for drivers who disobey traffic-control devices within work zones. The penalty cap for violations while workers are present increased from $10,000 to $25,000.

Guidelines for traveling through work zones:

• Drop it and drive. Phones and electronic devices down at all times – it’s the law.

• Obey the signs. They will help you safely navigate work zones – and sometimes avoid delays.

• Give it a brake. The posted speed limits are there for the safety of workers and you.

• Consider the limitations of heavy equipment, trucks and commercial vehicles. Provide them extra distance to come to a complete stop if they are behind you.

• Expect the unexpected. Lane shifts and closures, slowed and stopped traffic are common.

• Look for the dynamic or “zipper” merge at select projects. To improve traffic flow, digital message signs will advise motorists when and when not to merge and enter the work zone.

To promote safety in the field this week, IDOT is once again promoting “tailgate talks” with its industry partners to give workers refreshers on work zone protocol.

For additional facts, printable materials and information on highway projects this year in Illinois, click here or visit idot.illinois.gov. Tollway projects are at www.illinoistollway.com/projects.

Work zone safety is yet another element of IDOT’s comprehensive multimedia campaign, Life or Death Illinois, highlighting the incredible responsibility of each driver to make good decisions and decrease the number of lives lost each year. Visit lifeordeathillinois.com for more information.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter