Agency awards funds for home repairs

× Expand By Patsy Lynch, via Wikimedia Commons Eligible repairs for Hunterstown residents include roof work, plumbing, HVAC and window repairs or replacements.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors awarded $11 million to 25 local governments and nonprofit organizations to assist low-income homeowners with home repairs.

Awarded via a competitive application process under the state’s Single Family Rehabilitation Program, the funding will allow grantees to establish local repair programs to help homeowners within their communities as they make housing and safety repairs. This round of funding is projected to assist at least 326 households.

The SFR program provides forgivable loans of up to $45,000 per household to assist homeowners in making necessary repairs to remove documented health and safety hazards that undermine the integrity of their home. Eligible repairs can address roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues with the property. In addition, a second option is available that allows homeowners to address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present. The Roof Only Option (SFR-R) offers up to $16,500 to mitigate against further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable. Funding for the program comes from the Illinois Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

New to this round, grantees may also apply for additional funding in the form of a Disaster Contingency Award. The purpose of the DCA is to provide grantees with additional rehab assistance in the event of a state or federal disaster proclamation. Additional DCA funding will remain available to SFR grantees who may apply for funds in the event of a future state or federally declared disaster.

The IHDA Board approved the following grantees to receive Single Family Rehabilitation Program funds. Households can apply for SFR grants by contacting one of the funded grantees that serves their community. Grantees will provide more information on the application process and household eligibility.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter