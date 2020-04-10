Agency for Community Transit seeking drivers, fuelers, cleaners

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

At a time when employers are reducing their workforce during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Agency for Community Transit is seeking qualified professionals for essential positions.

ACT operates all transportation services for Madison County Transit, including the fixed-route bus system, the Runabout paratransit service, regional rideshare program RideFinders, and the maintenance and expansion of the MCT Trails bikeway system. Located in Pontoon Beach near I-270 and Illinois 111, ACT is looking for drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers, and mechanics to operate these vital public services. ACT is also seeking a full-time video systems technician, with IT experience, to install, service, and maintain surveillance equipment. ACT offers competitive wages, excellent benefits, the necessary training, and a desirable work environment.

Drivers: Drivers start at $17.50 an hour and can participate in a 401(k) matching program. Health insurance is offered after 90 days of employment. After 650 work hours, driver wages increase to $18.83 an hour. With ACT’s assistance, they will obtain an IL CDL Class B License with air brakes and passenger endorsements.

Fuelers and cleaners: Hiring additional bus cleaners and fuelers is also one of ACT’s priorities. Fuelers start at $14.86 an hour, and cleaners start at $14.50 an hour. Both positions have the option of participating in ACT’s 403(b) retirement plan and cafeteria plan and are offered health insurance after 30 days of employment. Fuelers must be able to obtain an IL CDL Class B License.

All applicants must be positive, reliable individuals with solid work experience and a clean driving record. Successful applicants must also pass a U.S. Department of Transportation physical exam and drug test.

To apply: Applicants can apply online or email a current resumé. In-person applications are not being accepted at this time; interviews are taking place via remote video conference. For more information, call (618) 797-4600 or email info@mct.org.

