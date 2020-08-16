Agency reminds parents of safe infant sleep steps

Parents placing their child in a safe sleep environment, in which the risks of sudden infant death syndrome and other sleep-related causes of infant death are low. The baby is sleeping on its back on a firm sleep surface; and there are no crib bumpers, pillows, blankets, loose bedding, or toys in the sleep area.

Unsafe sleep is a leading cause of death for children one year old and younger; and with families spending more time at home together, or safely visiting relatives, Illinois DCFS is releasing a new public service announcement to remind parents of three simple steps they can take to ensure their infants are put to sleep safely.

"It is vitally important for parents and caregivers to learn and use the ABCs of Safe Sleep," Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc D. Smith said. "A baby should sleep alone, on his or her back, in a safe crib — it's that simple. If parents of young children are traveling, they should call to make sure their accommodations include a crib or bring a ‘pack and play' to their hotel or relatives' residence if one is not going to be available."

In 2019, 108 infants in Illinois under the age of 1 died as a result of being put to sleep unsafely, including being placed to sleep in locations other than a crib, bassinet or pack and play; in positions other than on their back or co-sleeping with another individual at the time of death.

Infants sleep safest alone in a crib with a firm mattress and tightly fitted sheet. The crib should be free of pillows, blankets, bumper pads, stuffed animals and toys. Infants should never be placed on an adult bed or couch to sleep.

To listen to the PSA, click here.

